On 13 May 2025, the US government unsealed an indictment. But, this isn't just a case against a drug cartel that you hear from the news. It is the first one where drug cartels are charged with terrorism crimes.

An ex-FBI said that the terrorism charges that the US government files against drug trafficking are a clear sign that America is taking a dramatically different approach against cartel members. Here's why the former FBI official believes it'll work.

First Drug Cartel to Face Terrorism Charges

Pedro Inzunza Noriega and Pedro Inzunza Coronel (Noriega's son) were both charged with narco-terrorism, money laundering, material support of terrorism, and drug trafficking. US officials said that Noriega and Coronel are key leaders of the Beltran Leyva Organization (BLO), which is a powerful, violent faction of the Sinaloa Cartel.

Aside from them, five more BLO leaders face charges in connection with the trafficking of massive amounts of methamphetamine, heroin, and fentanyl into the United States. As of writing the FBI and the US ICE (Immigration and Customs Enforcement) are still investigating their case.

US Attorney General Pamela Bondi described the Sinaloa Cartel as a complex and dangerous terrorist organization. In order to dismantle them, a novel and powerful legal response is needed.

'Their days of brutalizing the American people without consequence are over — we will seek life in prison for these terrorists,' she added via ICE's official news release.

Why Terrorism Charges Against Drug Cartels Work

Former FBI Criminal Investigative Division's assistant director Chris Swecker said that this is the first time that the government used terrorism charges against cartel members.

'This administration is taking a dramatically different approach to fighting drug cartels, who are the most powerful criminal organizations on the planet right now,' he explained.

'It is perfect for narco-traffickers because if you can go after anyone who supports these trafficking cartels and leaders and members in any way, if they give them a paperclip, if they provide financial support if they work for them, they're a hit man,' added Swecker via Fox News.

Chris stated that the terrorism charges against drug cartels add 'some extraterritorial punch.' They provide the US government with more capability against drug trafficking and possibly allow officials to dip into foreign countries. The Trump administration's decision to charge drug cartels with terrorism crimes expands the number of drug traffickers who can be charged and increases the penalties.

'It ups the ante when it comes to the seriousness of the charges. They can use RICO, they can use continuing criminal enterprise, they can use now material support to terrorist organizations,' said the ex-FBI official.

If this more direct approach against drug cartels continues, anyone affiliated with such organizations could be sentenced to prison for 20 years. And that's the lowest.