Logan Paul, MrBeast (Jimmy Donaldson), and KSI recently introduced Lunchly, a healthier alternative to the popular Kraft Heinz Lunchables. However, the product has found itself at the centre of a controversy after being discovered with mould, despite being months away from its expiration date. The incident has sparked concerns over food safety and the quality of the product, with customers expressing disappointment and frustration.

Shocking Discovery by YouTuber Rosanna Pansino

The issue came to light when American YouTuber Rosanna Pansino reviewed Lunchly's pizza snack kit, only to find mould in the cheese portion of the meal. Sharing her disgust on social media platform X, Pansino wrote, "This is disgusting. The expiration date was still two months away, yet the cheese had mould all over it." She further elaborated that she had been comparing Lunchly to the classic Lunchables and was shocked when she encountered the mould.

"I was filming a video comparing Lunchables to Lunchly and was shocked when I opened 'The Pizza' Lunchly. The cheese had MOLD!" she said. "I checked online and found at least a dozen other people posting that their Lunchly's were mouldy too." Pansino expressed her concern, especially for younger consumers who may not recognise mould and could unknowingly consume the product.

Consumer Safety Concerns Raised

In a subsequent video, Pansino explained that the Lunchly pizza product she purchased had a best-by date of December 4, 2024, and was supposed to be safe for consumption for another two months. She raised concerns about the packaging, describing it as "cheap" and not vacuum-tight, which could spoil perishable items like cheese.

"This is really unhealthy, and you should not eat mould. Especially kids who are so young, they might not know what mould looks like," she warned in her video. Pansino also mentioned that her video was initially intended to compare the nutritional value of Lunchly and Lunchables, but the discovery of mould shifted the focus to the safety concerns of the product.

Following Pansino's revelations, other customers have come forward with similar experiences, claiming to have found mould in their Lunchly products well before their expiration dates. One user commented on Pansino's post, "I just checked mine after seeing this, and sure enough, mouldy cheese too. So gross!"

Concerns about Lunchly's safety have grown, with some customers questioning whether the product is fit for consumption, particularly for children. Pansino urged consumers to exercise caution: "Please be careful, everyone. This is not safe and not okay. Especially for children!"

Response From Lunchly

In response to the controversy, Lunchly issued a statement to The New York Post saying, "All Lunchly products go through a stringent review process to ensure the quality and safety of our products. This process includes multiple inspections and approvals by the USDA before any product leaves our manufacturing facility."

The company did not directly address the specific complaints of mould or explain the packaging concerns raised by Pansino and others. However, the statement emphasised that food safety remains a top priority for the brand.

Lunchly, touted as a healthier alternative to Lunchables, offers three main meal kit options: turkey and cheese crackers, nachos with salsa, and pizza. Each kit has a Prime sports drink, co-founded by Logan Paul and KSI, and a Feastables candy bar from MrBeast. The brand advertises its products as containing less sugar and fewer calories than traditional Lunchables. For example, Lunchly's pizza kit has 360 calories compared to Lunchables 390, with 12 grams of sugar compared to 20 grams in Lunchables.

MrBeast had initially promoted the product by saying, "Our pizza uses real cheese," but the recent revelations have caused many to doubt the quality and safety of the ingredients.

A Growing Problem for YouTube Stars

The mould controversy is a significant setback for Logan Paul, MrBeast, and KSI, all of whom have established themselves as prominent social media and business figures. Lunchly was marketed as a step into the food industry, aiming to provide healthier and more affordable options for young consumers. However, the product's packaging issues and reports of mould threaten to damage these creators' reputations.

Despite the initial excitement surrounding Lunchly, the backlash has been swift. One online commenter wrote, "She [Rosanna Pansino] is right. This is a dangerous product. Mould can cause serious health problems, and it's unacceptable that this wasn't caught during production."