As of 2024, the UK is more stressed than ever. 74% of UK adults report having felt so stressed in the last year that they felt "overwhelmed or unable to cope" with their feelings, according to a report from the Mental Health Foundation.

The director of the foundation, Isabella Goldie, said that "millions of us around the UK are experiencing high levels of stress, damaging our health. Stress is one of the great public health challenges of our time."

MHFA England also reported that "50% of employees have experienced one characteristic of burn out due to greater job demands and expectations, lack of social interaction, and lack of boundaries between work and home life."

Dealing With Stress

A major struggle for this mental health crisis is figuring out how to treat it because not one solution works the same for everyone. Some have issues severe enough to require medication, some feel alleviated by therapy, and some can't choose between a wide variety of claimed individual remedies on the market.

A Shroom Solution

Enter London Nootropics, a brand that has created a line of mushroom-based adaptogenic coffees designed to target various cognitive issues and stressors to "help your mind and body adapt to physical, mental, and emotional stressors and find balance," according to their website.

Co-founders Shez and Zain launched the company in 2020 after spending nearly two years honing their craft and perfecting their adaptogenic coffee recipe. They visited mushroom farms in Finland to learn in detail about the extraction process and the important properties of the mushrooms. Their goal is to make high-quality adaptogenic coffee available and accessible to the general public, as well as promoting sustainability in the field of adaptogens. They are actively developing and changing their packaging to find the most eco-friendly option.

Fighting Different Battles

They currently sell three different types of coffee. One is called "Flow," and is intended to encourage mental clarity and concentration. Another is "Zen," which is supposed to encourage focus, alertness, and a sense of calm. The third is "Mojo," which is said to help "discover endurance and vitality." The coffee can be bought individually or in combination packs, allowing customers to try each type.

Endless Positive Responses

Their coffees have raked in thousands of five-star reviews from customers who have used the product to treat a variety of stressors.

Emma K. wrote a five-star review that says, "They are tasty and definitely give me the morning boost that I need. The added bonus is that it is helping with my brain fog. I have now replaced my morning Starbucks with this, definitely worth the money."

Alessandra D. wrote, "Mojo is my favourite one and makes me feel limitless, incredibly awaken without anxiety."

Gilly A. wrote, "Not only is the packaging so stunning and creatively designed, the ingredients in the bags of coffee are perfectly measured to ensure that you get the right amount of coffee every time. My first purchase was the Flow, and I found it to be smooth, delightful and a pleasure to drink. It helped me get through my busy day and assisted me with my psychology studies better than I had been doing prior to my introduction of London nootropics. I have found my new favourite coffee and I have now subscribed for regular deliveries of Flow and Zen."

The website has been flooded with similar reviews, as well as various blog posts online raving about the positive effects of London Nootropics coffee on their daily lives.