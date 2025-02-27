Tesco has announced the removal of a widely used Clubcard payment service, despite its daily convenience for many shoppers. The change is expected to disappoint customers who found the option quick and easy to use.

The supermarket's Clubcard app offers various features, including checking point balances and viewing available deals. However, from 7 March, Tesco customers will no longer be able to use the app for in-store payments.

Tesco Discontinues In-App Payment Option

According to The Independent, a Tesco spokesperson stated that the decision was made to continue offering customers 'the best value and convenience.' As a result, shoppers will now need to scan their Clubcard before paying with an alternative method, such as a debit card or cash.

An email sent to customers confirmed the change, stating: 'To ensure we're able to keep bringing out the best value and convenience, we've taken the decision to remove the pay in-store feature, formerly known as Tesco Pay+, from the Tesco app.'

What This Means For Your Clubcard

'Between now and 7th March, the pay in-store feature will be phased out and any linked card details will be removed, unless you're using them for GetGo, Whoosh, or home delivery shopping.'

'So next time you're in-store, you'll need to pay separately after scanning your Clubcard. You can still earn points and access Clubcard Prices by simply scanning your Clubcard or app at the till,' the email continued.

The email further explains that the Tesco Clubcard remains compatible with Apple or Google wallets, potentially offering the most convenient alternative for customers who previously depended on the mobile app for payments. This will centralise all cards within a single platform for a similar but less streamlined experience.

A Tesco spokesperson said, 'We regularly review the payment options available to our customers. It's still quick and easy to earn points on your shopping and fuel and enjoy Clubcard Prices offers by tapping your Clubcard in-store, scanning it via the Tesco App, or adding it to your Apple or Google wallet.'

Frustration Mounts As Tesco Alters Clubcard Feature

This alteration follows Tesco's recent announcement of initiating a trial program designed to extend personalised promotions to Clubcard members based on their usual shopping habits. However, not all shoppers welcome this change, with many expressing annoyance at the removal of the payment option.

Customer dissatisfaction surfaced after Tesco chose to eliminate the feature from the application, with numerous individuals acknowledging its practical advantages. Some shoppers found the feature to be a time-saving mechanism, while others enjoyed the freedom of carrying a wallet.

