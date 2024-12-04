Tesco has issued an urgent recall of its popular Chicken Tsukune Skewers after a labelling error that could pose serious health risks to consumers. The product, a festive favourite, was incorrectly labelled with a use-by date of 23 December instead of the correct date, 10 December. This mistake has prompted Tesco and the Food Standards Agency (FSA) to issue strong warnings to customers about the dangers of consuming the product past its actual expiration date.

A Mistake with Serious Consequences

The affected Chicken Tsukune Skewers are sold in eight-packs weighing 280g. According to reports from The Sun, the error in labelling could lead customers to unknowingly consume spoiled chicken, increasing the risk of foodborne illnesses. The FSA has cautioned consumers against relying on visual or olfactory cues to determine if food is safe.

They warned that spoiled food may look and smell normal even after its expiration, but consuming it can lead to severe health issues. Tesco emphasised the urgency of the matter, stating, "If you've bought an affected product with batch code 241025, please don't eat it. Instead, return it to a Tesco store where a full refund will be given."

Refunds and Customer Support

Tesco has encouraged customers who purchased the mislabelled product to return it to any store for a full refund. Importantly, customers do not need to provide a receipt for the refund. Additionally, Tesco has made its customer service team available at 0800 505 555 to address any questions or concerns. The retailer has taken extensive steps to notify shoppers, issuing warnings both online and in stores to minimise the potential risks associated with the mislabelled product.

The Risks of Spoiled Chicken

Eating chicken that has gone bad can result in food poisoning caused by harmful bacteria such as Salmonella, Campylobacter, or Clostridium perfringens. Symptoms of food poisoning include nausea, vomiting, diarrhoea, stomach cramps, and fever, which can manifest within hours of consumption. The FSA stressed that while cooking meat thoroughly can kill most bacteria, it does not eliminate toxins produced by bacteria in spoiled meat. This makes it critical to adhere strictly to use-by dates, particularly for poultry products.

The agency also provided advice on identifying signs of spoiled chicken. Discolouration, such as grey-green patches or mould, is a clear indicator that the meat is unsafe to eat. An acidic or sour smell and a slimy texture are also strong signs of spoilage. These warning signs are especially important for marinated products, as strong flavours can mask the odour of spoiled chicken.

For food products with a use-by date, the FSA advises never to consume them after the date has passed, even if they appear safe. Food can be safely eaten up until midnight on the use-by date, provided it has been stored according to the instructions on the label. Tesco has apologised for the inconvenience caused by the recall and assured customers that it is working with the FSA to prevent similar incidents in the future.