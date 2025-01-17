Apple CEO Tim Cook, now 64 and at the helm of the company since 2011, revealed that retirement is on the horizon, though he intends to remain professionally active well beyond the traditional retirement age.

Having steered the tech behemoth since the passing of visionary founder Steve Jobs in 2011, Tim Cook, in a candid conversation on the 'Table Manners' podcast with acclaimed UK singer-songwriter Jessie Ware, confessed his enduring need for the intellectual stimulation that his work provides.

Cook Outlines Retirement Plans

During the podcast, Lennie Ware, the esteemed matriarch of the Ware family, asked Cook whether he anticipated ever retiring. The 64-year-old Apple CEO responded, ' Sure, but not the traditional definition of it.'

Elaborating further, Cook expressed his aversion to a lifestyle characterised by inactivity and intellectual stagnation. The top executive believes he'll always be driven to find ways to improve things, always asking himself how tomorrow can be even better than today.

'I think I'll always be wired in that way and want to work,' Cook said. I mean, I was working when I was 11 or 12.

Earlier in the podcast, Cook reminisced about his early entrepreneurial endeavours. He shared that his first foray into the workforce began at a tender age, around 11 or 12, delivering newspapers. By the time he reached 14 or 15, he had graduated to more hands-on work, 'flipping burgers' at a local eatery.

'My upbringing — a lot of it — was centred on work and the belief that hard work was essential for everybody, regardless of your age,' he said.

Cook's Succession Signals: What's Next For Apple?

In a recent interview with Steven Levy, Wired's editor-at-large, Cook acknowledged that he's increasingly fielding questions about his long-term plans as CEO. 'It's a privilege of a lifetime to be here,' he said.

'And I'll do it until the voice in my head says, 'It's time,' and then I'll go and focus on what the next chapter looks like,' Cook continued. While Apple hasn't publicly discussed a retirement date for Cook, speculation about his successor is rife. Several top executives are frequently mentioned as potential candidates.

A May Bloomberg report identified John Ternus, Senior Vice President of Hardware Engineering, and Jeff Williams, Chief Operating Officer, as potential successors to Cook. Bloomberg cited anonymous sources within Apple, suggesting that Cook's retirement is likely at least three years away.

Cook has publicly stated his preference for an internal candidate to succeed him as CEO.'I really want the person to come from within Apple,' Cook told the pop star Dua Lipa on an episode of her podcast, At Your Service, in November 2023. His statement can be viewed at minute 39:59 of the video.

Regarding Apple's enduring legacy, Cook humbly acknowledged that its ultimate definition rests with others. However, he undoubtedly possesses his own distinct vision for the company's future. 'Apple will be remembered for delivering great products that changed the world, that really improved people's lives,' he said.