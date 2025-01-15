Rumours about the upcoming iPhone 17 lineup, poised to succeed the highly praised iPhone 16 series, are gaining traction, with one model stealing the spotlight: the thinnest iPhone ever. Leaks and speculation have Apple fans buzzing with excitement, and a recent report has only added fuel to the fire. The report offers an intriguing look at the ultra-slim iPhone 17 Air, hinting at its potential to be a game-changer for Apple's future.

In his latest Power On newsletter, Bloomberg's Mark Gurman reports that the iPhone 17 Air, slated to arrive in the fall, will serve as a 'testing ground for future technologies.' This includes the technologies that will likely be crucial for developing Apple's first foldable phone.

The Thinnest iPhone Yet?

This makes perfect sense, as one of the most significant challenges in designing a foldable phone lies in adapting the battery and chips to function seamlessly within a significantly thinner frame. The iPhone 17 Air is rumoured to be considerably thinner than current iPhones, with Gurman suggesting it could be about 2 millimetres slimmer.

The iPhone 17 'Air' will reportedly be about 2mm thinner than the iPhone 16 Pro



Would you buy one?



Source: @markgurman pic.twitter.com/cu5WboDW8H — Apple Hub (@theapplehub) December 7, 2024

This would result in a remarkably thin device, measuring around 5.59 millimetres (0.22 inches) thick, if based on the standard iPhone's dimensions or 5.85 millimetres (0.23 inches) if compared to the Pro models. For reference, other reports have suggested a thickness of approximately 5.5mm or 6.25mm for the iPhone 17 Air.

The prospect of an iPhone 17 Air, initially rumoured as the iPhone 17 Slim, has generated significant excitement among Apple enthusiasts. The idea of a significantly thinner iPhone debuting alongside the anticipated iPhone 17 series is undeniably intriguing.

Air Of Mystery: What We Know (So Far)

While numerous rumours have circulated about this device, it's crucial to remember that the iPhone 17 Air could represent a significant step towards Apple's future endeavours. It might serve as a stepping stone towards the highly anticipated iPhone Flip or even lay the groundwork for a potential 'MacBook/iPad crossover' device.

Furthermore, the name 'iPhone 17 Air' wouldn't be surprising, given Apple's established naming conventions. Upon their respective releases, both the MacBook Air and iPad Air were renowned for their exceptionally thin and lightweight designs.

The iPhone 17 Air could be pivotal in Apple's technological advancements beyond its potential as a foldable precursor. It may serve as a platform for debuting Apple's in-house designed modem, a significant move that could reduce reliance on Qualcomm and enhance integration within Apple's ecosystem.

While the iPhone SE 4 is also anticipated to feature this in-house modem, there's no confirmation on whether the iPhone 17 Air will incorporate an Apple-designed Wi-Fi/Bluetooth chip. This omission raises questions about the extent of Apple's in-house component integration in this particular model.

Rumoured Specifications And Features: A Mixed Bag

Despite the excitement surrounding the iPhone 17 Air, details regarding its specifications remain fragmented. Some leaks suggest a minimalist approach with a single rear camera. At the same time, other reports indicate it will boast a high-refresh-rate 120Hz display, aligning with the premium features seen in models like the iPhone 16 Pro.

New iPhone 17 ‘Slim’ details



- 6.6” display

- 2740 X 1260 resolution

- Dynamic Island

- ultra-slim design

- titanium-aluminum frame

- A19 chip

- Apple-designed 5G chip

- Single rear camera (wide)



Source: @mingchikuo pic.twitter.com/asfQgzNDF3 — Apple Hub (@theapplehub) July 24, 2024

The iPhone 17 Air is rumoured to feature a 6.6-inch ProMotion OLED display, offering a smooth 120Hz refresh rate previously exclusive to iPhone Pro models. On the rear, it's speculated to sport a single 48-megapixel camera lens, while the front could house a 24-megapixel selfie camera. Under the hood, the device could pack Apple's A19 chip, and like the iPhone SE 4, it could come with 8GB of RAM to support demanding AI features.

Even if the iPhone 17 Air itself doesn't immediately captivate every Apple enthusiast, its significance within Apple's hardware roadmap cannot be overstated. While the full implications of this device may not be immediately apparent, it undoubtedly represents a crucial step in the evolution of Apple's flagship product.