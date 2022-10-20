This season, NFL legend Tom Brady has been in the headlines more for his personal life than for his performances on the field. Unfortunately, his martial issues have taken centre stage and appear to be affecting his football. As such, questions are being asked about whether or not he will be forced to quit mid-season.

While speaking on the "Pro Football Talk" programme for NBC, former quarterback Chris Simms weighed in on the situation and said that he thinks Brady could retire mid-season.

Host Mike Florio asked Simms if he feels one of either Brady or Aaron Rodgers would be more likely to drop everything in the middle of the campaign. Rodgers, for his part, has been under fire for his political views in recent years.

Simms pointed out that the emotional burden that Brady is carrying due to the trouble in his marriage may become a catalyst for him to make the huge decision. After all, it is believed that his decision to rejoin the NFL for a 23rd season is one of the major reasons why he and Gisele Bundchen are at odds with each other.

"It seems like, and I don't know this, that his wife is threatening divorce or going down that road by all due accounts of what you read. I think Rodgers is usually the guy to be more renegade and be like 'screw this, I'm out of here.' But this is a weird year where we're seeing Brady do weird crap and having personal issues," said Simms, as quoted by Marca.

Indeed, the usually focused seven-time Super Bowl winner is an entirely different player this season. He missed several days of training already, and has reportedly also asked for Wednesdays off. He also travels to New York to spend time with his eldest son, something that forces him to head to games with less rest than he would have had in previous seasons.

Brady has also been seen losing his temper on the field on a number of occasions. He was seen throwing a tablet on the ground earlier in the season, and more recently started scolding his teammates during a game.

The tension at home is clearly spilling into the field, and it remains to be seen if Simms' prediction is right. However, he pointed out that Brady will only make the sacrifice if he thinks there is still a chance to rebuild his marriage with the Brazilian supermodel. Recent reports claim that divorce lawyers have already been hired, but no filing has been made just yet.