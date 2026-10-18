Travis Kelce has faced online criticism after reports that his Instagram account liked a video of Shane Gillis' Saturday Night Live monologue. The comedian's remarks about women's gym clothing during the 10 October episode drew criticism from fellow entertainers and viewers.

The reported interaction also placed Kelce's friendship with Gillis under scrutiny, with some Taylor Swift fans questioning why the Kansas City Chiefs tight end engaged with the material. A source close to Kelce said he was supporting a friend, rather than offering a public explanation of his views on the individual jokes.

Why Travis Kelce's Alleged Instagram Like Upset Taylor Swift's Fans

Screenshots circulating online reportedly showed Kelce liking the SNL Instagram account's video of Gillis' monologue, prompting criticism from some of Swift's supporters.

Several users on X questioned the footballer's judgement. One wrote, 'That man continues embarrassing her,' referring to Swift, while another declared: 'Travis IS Gillis' audience.'

travis kelce liking that horribly misogynistic snl vid... maybe that's just the kind of humor they have in cleveland pic.twitter.com/nIN96Ddj2t — casey (@brutal4u___) October 13, 2026

Others argued that the reported interaction reflected poorly on Kelce, particularly given the public attention surrounding his relationship with Swift. Their criticism focused on his engagement with the video and his association with the comedian.

The post featured Gillis' monologue rather than a clip devoted solely to the gym-clothing joke. The reported like does not establish which parts Kelce watched or what he thought about each remark.

A source close to Kelce told Page Six that his interaction reflected support for Gillis and his interest in the programme.

'He's always been a massive fan of the show and he was supporting a friend,' the source said.

That explanation came from an unnamed source, rather than a direct public statement from Kelce. It addressed why he might have engaged with the post but did not set out his response to the criticism of Gillis' language.

That man continues embarrassing her — Milimi (@MilimiTweet) October 13, 2026

What Shane Gillis Said About Women's Gym Clothing on SNL

Gillis sparked controversy during his third appearance as SNL host when he discussed returning to the gym and commented on the workout clothes worn by women.

'I haven't been to the gym in so long I didn't know women just dress like whores now?' he said.

He went on to discuss women's short, tight-fitting athletic shorts, comparing their colours to artificial fishing bait.

The remarks drew criticism from viewers who considered the joke sexist because it used a derogatory term to describe women based on their clothing. The segment also prompted objections from fellow performers who questioned both the material and its broadcast on national television.

The criticism centred on the premise of the joke, rather than simply the use of a swear word. For those objecting, women's choice of gym clothing did not justify describing them in degrading terms.

Kelce's reported interaction brought a separate audience into that discussion, with some Swift fans directing their criticism at the footballer rather than limiting it to Gillis' performance.

Dan Levy and Phoebe Robinson Condemn Gillis' Remarks

Actor Dan Levy was among those who publicly criticised the monologue. In a video response shared online, he challenged the suggestion that women wearing short shorts justified the insult.

Levy described the remarks as misogynistic and said men needed to speak out against such language.

'I'm speechless that something like that can exist on live national television,' he said.

Comedian Phoebe Robinson also criticised the material in a video response, describing it as lazy and urging Gillis to 'write better' stand-up.

She questioned why disdain for women continued to be presented as comedy, directing her criticism at the attitudes behind the punchline as well as its execution.

Their responses addressed Gillis' monologue itself, while the criticism aimed at Kelce concerned his reported interaction with the Instagram post.

Kelce has not publicly explained his reasons for liking the video. The source's account remains that he was supporting a friend; the reported interaction alone does not establish his position on Gillis' remarks.