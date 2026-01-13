President Donald Trump has branded New York City's congestion pricing scheme a 'disaster', demanding officials scrap the controversial toll programme without delay.

Trump took to his Truth Social account on Monday to slam the policy, which charges motorists £7.30 ($9) during peak hours to enter Manhattan below 60th Street. The initiative launched in January 2025.

'Congestion Pricing in Manhattan is a DISASTER for New York,' Trump wrote. 'It's got to be ended, IMMEDIATELY!'

The president, who has long opposed the scheme, added: 'It's never worked before, and it will never work now. I love New York, and hate to see it being destroyed so rapidly with such obviously foolish "policy".'

Trump's latest attack comes as a federal court prepares to hear arguments over whether his administration can kill off the programme. Transportation Secretary Sean Duffy has led the White House effort to block the tolls, setting multiple deadlines for the city to abandon the scheme.

The administration previously threatened to withhold federal funding from New York projects if officials refused to end congestion pricing.

City Officials Defend Traffic Results

New York Governor Kathy Hochul and Mayor Zohran Mamdani have defended the initiative, claiming it has reduced vehicle numbers in the charging zone.

City officials said traffic fell by 8% to 13% in affected areas during the first year of operation, according to Fox News.

Hochul held a press conference on the programme's first anniversary, touting its success. 'The opposition's kind of calmed down, right?' the governor said. 'People like getting across the bridges faster.'

Most drivers face the £7.30 peak-hour charge, though some vehicles pay substantially more. Delivery trucks entering the congestion zone can be hit with tolls as high as £17.50 ($21.60) per trip, Hochul's statement read.

Legal Battle Continues

The Metropolitan Transportation Authority and New York State sued to prevent the Trump administration from terminating the programme. Judge Lewis Liman has scheduled oral arguments for 28 January, ordering the scheme to remain in place whilst litigation proceeds.

Electronic licence plate readers charge motorists entering Manhattan south of 60th Street, with revenue designated for mass transit improvements.

Trump's intervention underscores mounting political tension over the initiative. Business owners and suburban commuters have complained that the tolls increase operating costs without delivering promised traffic relief.

Some critics claim the scheme simply pushes traffic into outer boroughs whilst generating revenue for transit agencies.

Federal Funding Threat

The White House has repeatedly attempted to block the programme since Trump took office. Duffy, who oversees the Department of Transportation, has made ending congestion pricing a priority.

Federal officials argued they could revoke approval for the scheme and cut funding to New York infrastructure projects. However, state and city leaders have mounted a robust legal defence.

Hochul and Mamdani framed congestion pricing as essential to reducing gridlock and financing public transport upgrades. They dismissed concerns about economic impact, pointing to traffic data as evidence of success on the city's Metropolitan Transport Authority info page.

The January court hearing will prove crucial in determining whether Trump's administration can override local decision-making on the contentious policy. Both sides have indicated they're prepared for a protracted legal fight over the tolls.