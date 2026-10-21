Donald Trump asked Independent journalist Andrew Feinberg, 'Are you a sick person?' during an Oval Office confrontation over fraud whistleblower rewards, before Vice President JD Vance called the reporter an 'imbecile' on X.

The exchange took place on 20 October as the administration promoted a federal initiative encouraging people to report suspected government fraud. Feinberg questioned the financial incentives and how the programme compared with existing whistleblower protections and rewards.

Trump Questions Andrew Feinberg's Health During Oval Office Clash

Feinberg challenged Trump over the new Fraud Whistleblower Incentive Program, known as WHIP, announced by the Department of Justice that day.

The programme offers discretionary rewards of $10,000 (£7,500) to $30,000 (£22,500) for information leading to criminal charges in specified fraud cases. The department says it is intended to reward whistleblowers earlier in the prosecution process. Participants remain eligible for additional awards through other rewards programmes.

Feinberg questioned the incentives by pointing to the False Claims Act, which allows qualifying individuals to bring lawsuits on behalf of the government and potentially receive a share of recovered funds.

President Donald J. Trump eviscerates imbecile “journalist” Andrew Feinberg for misbehaving in the Oval Office:



"What's wrong with you? Are you a sick person? I actually think there's something wrong with you." pic.twitter.com/NjowIx8x14 — Vice President JD Vance (@VP) October 20, 2026

The law, enacted in 1863, generally allows qualifying whistleblowers to receive 15 to 25 per cent of recoveries when the government intervenes in a case, or 25 to 30 per cent when it does not, subject to statutory conditions.

Trump defended the rewards, saying: 'Because it's a lot of money.'

During the exchange, he discussed a 1 per cent reward, rather than the fixed-dollar awards set out in the Justice Department's WHIP announcement.

'At 1 percent, people will make millions and millions of dollars for turning in what actually is a somewhat routine crime of, you know, of millions of millions. But we're talking about we're talking about billions and actually probably trillions of dollars,' Trump said.

Vance intervened, describing Feinberg's question as 'dishonest' and arguing that certain types of fraud fell outside the scope of the False Claims Act.

'You Better Be Careful'

After Vance intervened, Trump asked Feinberg to identify himself. The reporter gave his name and said he worked for The Independent.

Later in the question-and-answer session, Trump told him: 'I don't know who the hell you are, but you better be careful.'

In his subsequent first-person account, Feinberg wrote that he had begun speaking because Trump appeared to be pointing at him. The president apparently intended to call on an Agence France-Presse reporter standing behind him.

Feinberg also attempted to ask about plans to renovate a Washington, DC golf course. As the confrontation continued, Trump asked: 'What's wrong with you? Are you a sick person?'

The president added: 'I actually think there's something wrong with you.'

Feinberg Responds to Trump's Remarks

Feinberg addressed the confrontation in a column published by The Independent, describing how his questions were followed by increasingly personal remarks from the president.

He rejected Trump's suggestion that something was wrong with him, writing: 'For the record, I had an annual physical earlier this month, and I can report I'm in perfect health.'

His account also returned to the policy question that prompted the exchange: how the administration's new incentives compared with the potential rewards available under existing law.

Mr. Vice President, if you’re going to insult me at least have the guts to tag my account. https://t.co/ne60rJgkyf — Andrew Feinberg (@AndrewFeinberg) October 20, 2026

JD Vance Calls Reporter an 'Imbecile'

Vance subsequently shared footage of the confrontation on X, accompanying it with a caption attacking Feinberg's professionalism.

'President Donald J. Trump eviscerates imbecile "journalist" Andrew Feinberg for misbehaving in the Oval Office,' the post read.

Feinberg responded directly to the vice president: 'Mr. Vice President, if you're going to insult me at least have the guts to tag my account.'

The reporter defended his questioning in his account of the encounter, closing with: 'I was doing my job, and I'll be right back at it tomorrow.'