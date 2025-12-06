President Donald Trump has launched another personal attack on the press, this time singling out CNN anchor Kaitlan Collins on social media. On 6 December, Trump took to Truth Social to insult Collins after she asked why the price of the proposed White House ballroom addition keeps increasing. This latest clash highlights the ongoing tension between the President and reporters who question government spending.

The confrontation stems from inquiries regarding the East Wing renovation project. Critics argue the project is becoming significantly more expensive than initially projected. Instead of responding with financial breakdowns, the President chose to insult the journalist's intelligence and character.

A Defence of Costs and a Personal Rebuke

In his social media post, the President lashed out directly at Collins, though he failed to spell her surname correctly. He framed her line of questioning regarding the budget as an act of malice rather than standard journalistic due diligence. Trump insisted that any perceived increase in cost was purely a result of expanded scope rather than inefficiency.

'Caitlin Collin's of Fake News CNN, always Stupid and Nasty, asked me why the new Ballroom was costing more money than originally thought one year ago... It is actually under budget and ahead of schedule, as my jobs always are. It's just much bigger and more beautiful than originally planned,' Trump wrote.

Trump argues that the project isn't over budget, but is simply becoming a larger and more luxurious venue than first intended. He insisted the higher costs come from the expanded size and 'enhanced finishes', denying claims that the renovation is suffering from poor management.

Rising Costs and Conflicting Reports

While the President maintains the work is on schedule, outside reports suggest the expenses are rising sharply. In July, initial estimates pegged the renovation at roughly £157 million ($200 million). However, new figures indicate the final bill could now reach as high as £236 million ($300 million).

This discrepancy of nearly $100 million (£80 million) was the primary driver behind Collins' questioning. While the President maintains the project is 'under budget and ahead of schedule,' independent analysts are raising alarms about the swift escalation in funding requirements for the upgraded design. The administration has yet to release a detailed ledger explaining the specific costs of the 'enhanced finishes' Trump referenced.

Pattern of Confrontations with Female Reporters

The criticism of Collins is far from an isolated incident. It serves as the most recent example in a disturbing pattern of Trump publicly attacking female journalists who confront him with difficult questions. His rhetoric often shifts quickly from policy defence to personal derogation when challenged by women in the press corps.

Only days prior to the Collins incident, the President berated CBS News correspondent Nancy Cordes at Mar-a-Lago. Witnesses reported that he called her 'stupid' over and over again after she questioned him about growing concerns involving an Afghan suspect in a Washington, D.C. shooting.

Similarly, Trump has previously targeted New York Times reporter Katie Rogers on social media, calling her 'ugly, inside and out.' In another instance regarding Epstein emails, he dismissed Bloomberg journalist Catherine Lucey with the remark 'Quiet. Quiet, Piggy,' when she attempted to ask a question. Trump calls these journalists names frequently, often focusing on appearance or intellect rather than the substance of their reporting.

Collins Remains Silent Amid Professional Acclaim

Kaitlan Collins has long covered the administration's spending, policy changes, and internal workings, establishing herself as a formidable presence in the briefing room. Currently, she serves as the anchor of The Source with Kaitlan Collins on CNN, a role she assumed after becoming the network's youngest-ever White House correspondent.

Her reputation for tough questioning and robust political coverage recently earned her a spot on the TIME100 Next list, which celebrates emerging leaders who are influencing public life. Throughout her career, Collins has come to the defence of other reporters in past encounters like these. After Trump's remarks about Lucey, Collins publicly commended her colleague's professionalism and said she 'does a great job.'

As of this writing, Collins has made no public response to the president's heckling. CNN has also not responded to the incident with an official statement yet, leaving the President's comments to stand without a rebuttal from the network.