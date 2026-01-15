A bid to strip $315 million (£234 million) in federal funding from the National Endowment for Democracy (NED) was rejected on Wednesday after 81 House Republicans sided with Democrats to block the amendment, according to official House records.

The recorded vote of 127-291 revealed deep divisions within the Republican conference, highlighting a rift between fiscal conservatives and members who believe the NED remains an essential tool in American foreign policy. Amid ongoing budget negotiations in Washington, some see this as a clear message: support for global democracy efforts still holds sway across party lines, even as pressure from the president's office increases.

Who Voted No? The Complete List of 81 Republicans

According to the official House roll call, the following Republican lawmakers voted against Representative Eli Crane's Amendment No. 2 to defund the NED:

Aderholt (AL)

Alford (MO)

Bacon (NE)

Baird (IN)

Baumgartner (WA)

Bentz (OR)

Bice (OK)

Bilirakis (FL)

Bresnahan (PA)

Buchanan (FL)

Calvert (CA)

Carey (OH)

Carter (TX)

Ciscomani (AZ)

Cole (OK)

Crawford (AR)

Diaz-Balart (FL)

Edwards (NC)

Ellzey (TX)

Estes (KS)

Evans (CO)

Feenstra (IA)

Fitzpatrick (PA)

Flood (NE)

Franklin, Scott (FL)

Garbarino (NY)

Gimenez (FL)

Goldman (TX)

Guthrie (KY)

Haridopolos (FL)

Hill (AR)

Hinson (IA)

Huizenga (MI)

Hurd (CO)

Issa (CA)

Johnson (SD)

Joyce (OH)

Kean (NJ)

Kelly (PA)

Kiggans (VA)

Kiley (CA)

Kim (CA)

LaHood (IL)

LaLota (NY)

Latta (OH)

Lawler (NY)

Lucas (OK)

Mackenzie (PA)

Malliotakis (NY)

Maloy (UT)

Mast (FL)

McCaul (TX)

Meuser (PA)

Molenaar (MI)

Moore (UT)

Moran (TX)

Newhouse (WA)

Nunn (IA)

Obernolte (CA)

Pfluger (TX)

Rogers (AL)

Rogers (KY)

Rutherford (FL)

Salazar (FL)

Simpson (ID)

Smith (NE)

Smucker (PA)

Stefanik (NY)

Strong (AL)

Taylor (OH)

Tenney (NY)

Turner (OH)

Valadao (CA)

Wagner (MO)

Walberg (MI)

Webster (FL)

Westerman (AR)

Wilson (SC)

Wittman (VA)

Womack (AR)

What Is the NED and Why Does It Matter to Your Wallet?

The National Endowment for Democracy (NED) was established during the Reagan era in 1983. It functions similarly to a charity, distributing funds to organisations that promote democracy across more than 90 nations, according to their website. Most of its annual budget comes from Congress via the State Department.

Recently, the organisation has come under intense scrutiny. The Trump administration's Office of Management and Budget (OMB) recommended eliminating NED funding entirely in its fiscal year 2026 budget proposal, as detailed in the NED's response to critics. Critics have pointed to NED's past financial support for groups such as the Global Disinformation Index, a UK-based organisation that labelled several conservative news outlets as high-risk sources for misinformation in 2020, as reported by the Daily Caller News Foundation.

Crane's Case Against the Funding

Representative Eli Crane, a Republican from Arizona and author of the amendment, argued on the House floor that NED's mission has strayed from its Cold War roots.

'Although its name suggests a force for good, its mission has drifted far from its Cold War origins,' Crane said during the debate, according to the Daily Caller News Foundation. 'We've learned that this organisation has engaged in global censorship, domestic propaganda, and regime change politics.'

Following the vote, Crane took to social media platform X: 'Tonight, the Uniparty rejected my amendment to defund NED. Eighty-one Republicans voted with Democrats to fund this rogue organisation that fuels global censorship and domestic propaganda.'

Senator Mike Lee of Utah had urged House colleagues to support the amendment prior to the vote. 'Congress shouldn't be giving $315 million to the National Endowment for Democracy. We are not the world's ATM,' Lee wrote on X.

Defenders Argue It's a Matter of National Security

Supporters of NED funding contend the organisation plays a vital role in US national security.

During the debate, Democrat Representative Lois Frankel highlighted the organisation's work in documenting Russian war crimes in Ukraine, combating corruption in the Democratic Republic of the Congo, and promoting religious tolerance in Pakistan. She argued that 'these investments are not charity. They are prevention,' suggesting that NED's efforts help reduce the likelihood of conflicts that might otherwise require American military intervention.

What Happens Next?

The current two-bill package, which funds the Treasury and State departments for the remainder of the 2026 fiscal year, is now headed to the Senate, according to Axios. With Crane's amendment defeated, NED is set to receive full funding if President Trump signs the measure into law.

The vote also places 81 Republican members on record supporting an organisation that the White House has sought to eliminate, potentially setting the stage for accountability battles in upcoming primary elections ahead of the 2026 midterms.