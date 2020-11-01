With only a few days left before the U.S. General Elections on November 3, NBA superstar LeBron James and former President Barack Obama went on a live conference call to discuss basketball and send a message to Americans to vote, giving emphasis on the Black community.

In a friendly banter between the two, Obama jokingly said that due to James' age, he shouldn't push himself too hard during the early part of the upcoming season and leave the heavy lifting to Anthony Davis, according to Sports Rush.

James playfully responded, "That's what I got him for."

Unfortunately, Davis opted out of his current Lakers contract and declined their current offer. While the young superstar is the future of the Lakers in the hearts of fans, they would need to sign him first before someone else makes a better offer.

Both Obama and James got serious after a while and urged people to vote. NBA arenas are being turned into polling stations as part of the agreement to finish the 2019-2020 season after a boycott led by the Milwaukee Bucks.

Former President Obama was instrumental in negotiating a deal between with the NBA and the National Basketball Players Association (NBPA) during the boycott that took place amid police brutality protests. President Obama is a long-time basketball and Chicago Bulls fan. He is a resident of Chicago and directed the Illinois "Project Vote" drive in the early part of his political career in the 90s.

Chicago Bulls legendary superstar Michael Jordan, acting as the team owner of the Charlotte Hornets, also helped broker the deal.

LeBron James will be 36 by the end of the year. Playing for almost two decades, his superstar power and basketball skills still put him as one of the best players on the basketball floor. He placed second behind Giannis Antetokounmpo in the MVP race last season.

James is one of the most influential players in the NBA today, and he is using his voice to urge fellow Americans to vote. He is very active in the social justice campaign and frequently uses his popularity to promote it.

Both Obama and James reminded people to vote now that NBA arenas located on accessible areas have been converted to polling stations. Some players believe that there are sectors of society in highly urbanized areas that are unable to vote due to the insufficient number of polling stations.