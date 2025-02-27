A controversial AI-generated video posted by US President Donald Trump on social media has sparked widespread backlash from Arabs, Muslims, and political figures both in the United States and overseas.

In the bizarre video, which appeared on Trump's Truth Social, we see a dystopian vision of Gaza under his proposed plan for the region, the 'Riviera of the Middle East.' The footage showcases a transformed version of the war-torn areas as luxurious Mediterranean resorts, a vision many see as insensitive.

One social media user even described the video as 'the most disgusting, the most shameful, the most hideous public communication by a US President in living memory.'

But what are these reimagined images that have stunned his supporters and critics alike? If you are wondering the same, here are seven strange and outrageous details from the video that you must see to believe.

1. Gaza Turned Into a Luxury Resort

The video opens with a dramatic showcase of Gaza's destroyed streets and neighbourhoods, soon shifting to a resort scene that looks straight out of The White Lotus.

The screen flashes with bold, red, white, and blue letters asking, 'What's next?' and then announces, 'Trump Gaza is finally here!' Palm-lined beaches, towering skyscrapers, luxury yachts, and high-end casinos replace the rubble in the area, a juxtaposition against the region's devastation.

Ahmed Fouad Alkhatib, a senior fellow at the Atlantic Council, expressed his disbelief over the video. 'This video makes a mockery of all serious plans to change and transform Gaza,' he said.

2. The Monumental Golden Statue of Trump

If there were a competition to award the award for the most surreal and jarring elements in the video, it would go to a towering golden statue of President Trump. Looming over the transformed Gaza landscape, the Trump statue is depicted in an exaggerated, almost cartoonish manner.

The only impression critics and viewers can make of the statue is that of a dictator overseeing his kingdom. To add more drama to this disorienting spectacle, the video also shows miniature versions of the golden statue available for sale in a souvenir shop.

The video also presents a child holding a giant gold Trump balloon.

3. Trump and Netanyahu Sunbathe Together by the Pool

In one of the more bizarre scenes, President Trump and Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu are seen in their beach outfits, lounging by a pool and sipping coloured drinks in a glamorous hotel setting. The image of these two leaders enjoying a sun-soaked retreat while the people of Gaza deal with the devastation has been described by critics as 'tone deaf' and 'highly insensitive.'

One user commented on the video, saying, 'This is degrading for all the families who have lost loved ones in Gaza.'

4. Elon Musk's Cameo

The most unexpected part of the video is the appearance of Elon Musk, who has been leading Trump's controversial governmental plans.

The Tesla CEO makes several cameos throughout the footage, first appearing to snack on hummus while sporting a healthy tan. Later, Musk is shown on a beach tossing money at children as they play in the sand.

Osama Gaweesh, a London-based Egyptian journalist, described the scene as 'despicable.' On X, he wrote, 'Donald Trump has literally lost his mind.'

5. Belly Dancers and Hamas Militants in Swimsuits

In one bizarre sequence, the video features Hamas militants dressed in full beards and swimsuits, twirling in a fusion of belly-dancing skirts.

The juxtaposition of war-torn imagery left many perplexed. 'Is this some kind of joke?' questioned Algerian news presenter Ania El Afandi. 'Who told him Gaza was for sale?'

6. The 'Trump Gaza' Song

'Donald Trump will set you free, bringing life for all to see. No more tunnels, no more fear,' are the outlandish lyrics of the song featured in the video. It doesn't end here.

The chorus continues, 'Trump Gaza shining bright. Golden future, a brand-new light.'

Palestinian social media influencer Khaled Safi has widely criticised the lyrics, and he pointed out how the video 'embodies the mentality of colonisers throughout history.'

MAGA Supporters Are Not Happy

Meanwhile, it's not just the viewers and critics who are outraged by the video; many of the Trump supporters have also disliked the video, saying it 'makes them sick.'

'I have been behind you, Trump, but this inspiration of a golden God-like statue of you, standing in a metropolis built on the graves of tens of thousands of murdered (mostly) children and women, is SICK,' one user and seemingly a MAGA supporter commented on the video.

One user urged removing the video: 'I love you, Trump, but this should be deleted; it's just plain wrong.' While another user remarked, 'This video is in very bad taste and just horrible!'

Palestinian armed group Hamas has also responded to the video. While speaking to Newsweek, Basem Naim, spokesperson and Hamas Political Bureau member, said that the US President's proposed idea of Gaza does not align with the cultures and interests of Palestinians living in the enclave.

'Unfortunately, Trump is once again proposing ideas that do not take into account the cultures and interests of the people,' he said. 'The people of Gaza are looking forward to the day when they see Gaza rebuilt, economically revived and building a better future for its children, but this cannot succeed inside the big prison. We are not struggling to improve prison conditions, but to get rid of the prison and the jailer.'