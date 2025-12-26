US President Donald Trump caused a ruckus on Christmas with a barrage of 'merrying' posts on Truth Social until 1 a.m., including a greeting for his 'Radical Left Scum' critics, and boasted of his administration's achievements in 2025.

'Merry Christmas to all, including the Radical Left Scum that is doing everything possible to destroy our Country, but are failing badly. We no longer have Open Borders, Men in Women's Sports, Transgender for Everyone, or Weak Law Enforcement,' he wrote.

'What we do have is a Record Stock Market and 401K's, Lowest Crime numbers in decades, No Inflation, and yesterday, a 4.3 GDP, two points better than expected. Tariffs have given us Trillions of Dollars in Growth and Prosperity, and the strongest National Security we have ever had. We are respected again, perhaps like never before. God Bless America!!!'

Democrats Constant Wrangling With Trump

The first is a battle with Democrats, and it's not that hard to see the fight across legal, parliamentary, and even state-led parties.

Senate Democrats shut down the government in October, keeping it closed until mid-November, over healthcare disputes and tax cuts, among other issues. There were plans to revive another shutdown due to Trump's overpassing policies, as Congress refused to act. Another is the highly liberal state of democratic parties, such as the right to abortion, gender equality, childhood cancer research centres, and more.

Later this year, Democrats receive Trump's blow after they refused to follow orders, in which the President called out their 'seditious behaviour, punishable by death.' Other barrages of Trump include radical socialism, climate change, and LGBTQ rights.

Another instance, Trump harbours resentment against Sen. Adam Schiff, D-California and New York Attorney General Letitia James, and former FBI Director James Comey. In fact, Comey won a judgment against Trump, which led to the FBI's investigation of the 2026 election due to possible Russian interference. Meanwhile, Schiff was the first to call for Trump's impeachment. Trump has called for the prosecution of three of them.

Open Borders And 'Weak Law Enforcement'

In January, Trump signed the closing of borders to asylum refugees and migrants, and went after undocumented and illegal migrants for deportation - a move that critics slammed the Trump administration for failure to recognise human rights.

ICE's hardened pursuit of immigrants, even with green cards and in unlawful ways, has garnered worldwide disdain from human rights activists, with over 600,000 deportations and 1.9 million self-deportations by the end of 2025.

Trump also signed additional travel bans on December 16, restricting entry from 39 countries. Gold visas and 'pay to enter America,' and even a 5-year social media screening for foreign visitors, students, and H1-B workers.

The Trump administration is even seeking to deny US birth status to children born in the country, but with undocumented parents. This bill is still being contested in the Supreme Court,

Gender Issues And Rights

In February, Trump signed Executive Order 14201, also known as 'Keeping Men Out of Women's Sports,' particularly transgender athletes, and individuals having double sex at birth.

Recently, the Trump administration has launched a sweeping effort to restrict gender-affirming care for minors, arguing that such treatment is unsafe and irreversible.

The new policy announcements from the Department of Health and Human Services (HHS) would sharply limit, and potentially end, access to puberty blockers, hormone therapy and related care for transgender children across the United States.

Are These Accomplishments?

The President boasts that the country is having a stock market record and a 401(k) savings that are performing well. He points out the lowest crime rate in generations, which underscores a safer America for families and communities. Also, he says there is no inflation, so the purchasing power of Americans will not be affected.

The GDP recorded a healthy growth of 4.3% just yesterday, two points above expectations. Much of this success, Trump credits to his trade policies and especially his tariffs, which he believes have led to trillions of dollars in growth and prosperity for the nation. Moreover, he stresses the improvement of national security, saying that the US has never been stronger.

Americans Think Otherwise

His Christmas tirade didn't sit well with the public and political experts alike.

Economic analyst Tahra Hoops posted on X, saying, 'He is obviously trying to recreate even the haters and losers tweet, but it does not work this time because Americans are actively reeling and facing the impacts of his policies.'

Popular podcaster Spencer Hakimian wrote, 'Just as Jesus envisioned it.'