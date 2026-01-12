Panic erupted in the Westwood neighbourhood of Los Angeles on Sunday, 11 January, when a U-Haul box truck ploughed through a crowd of demonstrators gathered to protest the Iranian government. The incident, which left several people injured and the driver in police custody, has drawn sharp attention due to the specific, politically charged slogans attached to the vehicle.

The truck displayed a large sign reading 'NO SHAH. NO REGIME. USA: DON'T REPEAT 1953. NO MULLAH', a statement that references a pivotal and painful chapter in Iranian-American history while rejecting both the current clerical leadership and the exiled monarchy.

Panic on Veteran Avenue

The incident occurred during a busy Sunday afternoon near the Federal Building on Wilshire Boulevard, a frequent gathering point for the Iranian diaspora in Los Angeles. This area is often referred to as 'Tehrangeles' due to its large population of Iranian immigrants. Witnesses described a chaotic scene as the rental truck moved into the intersection of Wilshire and Veteran Avenue, where hundreds of protesters were marching.

Video footage circulated on social media showed the vehicle pushing through the density of the crowd, prompting screams and a scramble for safety. The sheer size of the box truck amidst the pedestrians created immediate terror, with many fearing a deliberate vehicular attack similar to those seen in other cities in recent years.

According to the Los Angeles Police Department (LAPD), the driver, an adult male, was detained at the scene. While the footage appeared alarming, reports indicate that the injuries sustained by protesters were miraculously minor. The Los Angeles Fire Department evaluated two individuals at the scene, both of whom declined transport to a hospital. However, the driver himself was reportedly injured during the immediate aftermath. As the truck came to a halt, angry demonstrators surrounded the cab, breaking windows and attempting to pull him from the vehicle before police officers intervened to arrest him and disperse the crowd.

A Loaded Political Message

What distinguishes this incident from a simple traffic dispute or a case of road rage is the highly specific political messaging displayed on the truck. The slogan 'USA: DON'T REPEAT 1953' is a direct reference to the 1953 coup d'état, known as Operation Ajax. This operation, orchestrated by the American CIA and British MI6, overthrew the democratically elected Prime Minister Mohammad Mosaddegh and strengthened the monarchical rule of Shah Mohammad Reza Pahlavi.

For many Iranians, the 1953 coup is the 'original sin' of Western intervention in their country. It is viewed as a moment that stifled democratic development and arguably paved the way for the 1979 Islamic Revolution that brought the current hardline clerics to power. By displaying 'No Shah' alongside 'No Regime' (referring to the current Islamic Republic) and 'No Mullah', the driver appeared to be advocating for a 'third way'.

This stance acts as a rejection of the current theocracy, but also a fierce rejection of the Pahlavi dynasty returning to power. This viewpoint is often associated with specific opposition groups, such as the People's Mojahedin Organization of Iran (MEK/PMOI) or independent republicans. These factions fear that Western powers might try to install the Shah's exiled son, Reza Pahlavi, as a new leader, effectively repeating history by choosing Iran's leader from abroad rather than allowing the people to choose for themselves.

Investigation: Terror or Altercation?

Despite the alarming footage, initial assessments from law enforcement suggest the incident may not have been a premeditated act of terror designed to kill. LAPD Captain Richard Gabaldon stated that investigators currently believe the incident stemmed from a dispute or an altercation between the driver and the protesters, rather than a planned attack.

The motive remains a subject of intense scrutiny given the polarised nature of Iranian politics within the diaspora. Police are reviewing street camera footage and mobile phone videos to determine exactly what triggered the incident.

Historical Echoes and Community Tension

The juxtaposition of the violence and the message has sparked fierce debate within the community. The protest itself was largely aimed at condemning the human rights abuses of the Islamic Republic. However, the fragmentation of the opposition—divided between monarchists, republicans, and other factions—often leads to tensions on the streets of Los Angeles.

The mention of 1953 on a rented removal truck serves as a stark reminder of how history continues to bleed into the present. The 1953 coup remains a defining trauma for the Iranian nation. By invoking it, the individual in the truck was likely signalling a warning against replacing one dictatorship with another. As the LAPD continues to interview witnesses, the city of Los Angeles remains on edge, watching closely to see if this was a singular act of rage or a symptom of deepening fractures within the opposition movement.