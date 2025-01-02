An Uber driver has been accused of exploiting a photograph of vomit to fraudulently charge a customer an £80 cleaning fee. The shocking incident has sparked outrage, with the victim pledging never to use the ride-hailing service again.

Customer's Christmas Nightmare

Adam Frame, a 29-year-old from Sunderland, shared his distressing experience following a festive night out in Newcastle. After ordering an Uber outside Dean Street, the ride took a troubling turn when his girlfriend began feeling unwell. The driver kindly stopped to assist, offering sanitiser spray to clean up. Frame even tipped the driver in gratitude for his understanding.

However, the following day revealed a surprise charge of £80 on his Uber account, allegedly for cleaning up vomit in the vehicle. When Frame requested evidence, the company provided a photograph showing a mess on the car's backseat. Suspicious, Frame conducted a quick online search and discovered the same image circulating on platforms like Reddit and Google.

'We didn't cause any mess,' Frame told the Daily Mail. 'The picture they sent was the first result I found online. It's outrageous.' He added that the incident had left him disillusioned with Uber, stating, 'I'll definitely support my local taxi service from now on.'

After filing a formal complaint, Uber refunded the charge, but the ordeal has highlighted growing concerns about fraudulent practices among drivers.

Can’t believe uber charged me £80 for apparently been sick in the car on Saturday night and 100% didn’t happen and when I’ve asked for photo evidence of it I’ve found the exact same picture on google & Reddit 🤣 unbelievable that like. @Uber absolute disgrace. pic.twitter.com/2WPcv8Xu9K — Adam Frame (@AdamFrame) December 31, 2024

A Pattern of Abuse?

This case is not an isolated incident. In a similarly troubling episode, another Uber driver reportedly exploited a sleeping passenger by taking a 40-mile detour along the M25, dramatically inflating the fare from the expected £25 to £156.

The passenger, who was travelling from Central London to her East London home, fell asleep during the journey. The driver, identified as 'Amir,' allegedly took an inexplicable route, heading north towards Potters Bar before looping through Essex and finally reaching the destination via Barking.

The map of this bizarre journey was shared online, with the passenger accusing the driver of taking advantage of her vulnerable state. 'The taxi driver, seeing she was drunk and asleep in the back, decided to take a detour around the M25,' a Reddit user posted, alongside an image of the route. Despite the company's claim that roadworks necessitated the deviation, many users expressed outrage.

Uber's Response

In response to these incidents, Uber has faced mounting criticism over its handling of driver misconduct. The company condemned the alleged M25 detour as 'totally unacceptable' and promised swift action. However, victims and online commenters have questioned whether enough is being done to address these recurring issues.

One Reddit user, discussing the fraudulent vomit charge, remarked, 'It's terrifying to think drivers are using viral images to scam customers. How can we trust the system when things like this keep happening?'

Calls for Accountability

Cases like Frame's and the M25 detour underscore the need for greater transparency and oversight in ride-hailing services. Critics argue that Uber must strengthen its verification processes to prevent dishonest drivers from exploiting customers.

For Frame, the experience has soured his perception of the service. 'Uber might be convenient, but it's not worth the hassle when drivers behave like this,' he said.

As complaints against the company grow, customers are increasingly considering traditional taxi services or rival platforms. Whether Uber will implement meaningful reforms remains to be seen, but these incidents have undeniably tarnished its reputation among British riders.