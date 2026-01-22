French video games publisher Ubisoft has announced a major internal restructuring that will lead to the cancellation and delay of several projects, changes to its development structure and the departure of a senior creative figure.

The company said the overhaul is intended to improve efficiency and strengthen creative output as it responds to mounting pressures across the global games industry, including rising production costs and longer development cycles.

The announcement was accompanied by confirmation that veteran creative director Julian Gerighty has left the company after more than two decades, highlighting the scale of change under way at the publisher.

Corporate Restructuring and Strategic Reset

In a statement released on 21 January, Ubisoft said it will reorganise its internal operations into five specialised 'Creative Houses,' each responsible for specific genres or franchises. The company said the new structure is designed to give development teams clearer ownership of projects while strengthening accountability for performance and player engagement.

As part of the restructuring, Ubisoft confirmed it has cancelled six games and delayed a further seven. Among the cancelled titles is the long-awaited Prince of Persia: The Sands of Time remake, which had already been postponed multiple times since its original announcement.

The publisher said resources will be redirected towards a smaller number of projects with stronger long-term prospects. It added that the revised model is intended to support sustainable growth and improve consistency across its release slate.

Ubisoft also confirmed additional cost-cutting measures linked to the overhaul, including studio closures, job losses and changes to internal operations across parts of its global network. The company did not provide updated figures on how many roles may be affected.

Veteran Developer Exits Amid Transition

Ubisoft confirmed that Julian Gerighty, who most recently served as creative director on the Tom Clancy's The Division franchise, has left the company.

Gerighty joined Ubisoft more than 20 years ago and played a central role in shaping the Division series, which has become one of the publisher's key live-service properties. He has since joined Battlefield Studios, which is owned by Electronic Arts.

In comments shared publicly, Gerighty framed his departure as a professional transition rather than a break driven by disagreement. He expressed confidence in the future of the Division franchise while signalling interest in contributing to upcoming Battlefield titles.

Agents!

Quick update from the Base Of Operations:

It's time for me to hang up my go bag (keeping the watch) as I go on another grand adventure.



The Division future burns bright, and I can't wait for you to discover what the teams have been working on.



Long live The Division… — Julian Gerighty (@jgerighty) January 16, 2026

The executive producer on the Tom Clancy's The Division franchise at Ubisoft (Julian Gerighty) leaves the company to work on #Battlefield.



Details regarding Gerighty's role at Battlefield Studios remain undisclosed. pic.twitter.com/kYZpcZP9yB — Battlefield Bulletin (@BFBulletin) January 16, 2026

Ubisoft's Massive Entertainment studio said development teams remain focused on ongoing support for The Division 2 and future projects within the series. The company said existing plans for the franchise are unchanged.

Industry Context and Reaction

The exit of a senior creative figure during a period of extensive restructuring has drawn attention across the wider video games industry, which has experienced widespread layoffs, studio closures and consolidation over recent years.

Some industry observers argue that repeated organisational changes can disrupt long-term creative continuity and affect staff morale. Others say clearer structures and tighter focus may help large publishers adapt to shifting market conditions and rising development costs.

Ubisoft said its restructuring reflects broader challenges facing major publishers, particularly in the high-budget AAA segment, where development timelines have lengthened and financial risks have increased.

The company said further details on the rollout of its Creative House model will be shared in the coming months, as it seeks to stabilise operations and strengthen its development pipeline following a difficult period.