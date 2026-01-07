Xbox Game Pass is stepping into 2026 with a stellar lineup of new games in its library, headed by Resident Evil Village and Star Wars Outlaws. The roster of new titles added in Xbox's subscription service spans game genres from survival to indie adventures.

For subscribers of Xbox Series X, Xbox Series S, Xbox One, PC and cloud, the new lineup of games offer fresh surprises. Prices start at $10 (£7.40) and games are accessible from 20 January 2026 onwards.

New releases to the Xbox Game Pass library include Mortal Kombat 1, Brews & Bastards, Ubisoft's Assassin's Creed Mirage, and Bratz Rhythm & Style. Fortnite, Call of Duty: Black Ops 7 - Cross-Gen Bundle, Call of Duty Warzone, and Call of Duty: Black Ops 6 - Cross-Gen Bundle comprise the most popular and most-played titles on Xbox Game Pass.

here’s what you’ll be kicking the year off with (games)https://t.co/EAnWcVS3km pic.twitter.com/8l6nA90FXj — Xbox Game Pass (@XboxGamePass) January 6, 2026

Legendary franchises Halo: The Master Chief Collection, Fallout: New Vegas Ultimate Edition, EA Sports Madden NFL 25 and Grand Theft Auto V for Xbox Series X and Xbox Series S also joined the roster.

Xbox Day One Games: New Releases

Xbox Game Pass Ultimate and PC Game Pass lets subscribers play new releases on day one on any screen. The biggest titles include Halo: Campaign Evolved, Awaysis, Beastro, Tanuki: Pon's Summer, Vapor World: Over the Mind, Nirvana Noir, Witchbrook, Harmonium: The Musical, Echo Weaver, Mixtape, Replaced, and Clockwork Revolution.

Console and PC games available on day one include GOTY Clair Obscur: Expedition 33, along with blockbuster titles Call of Duty: Black Ops 7- Cross-Gen Bundle, Call of Duty: Black Ops 6- Cross-Gen Bundle, Halo Infinite, Hollow Knight, Silksong, The Elder Scrolls IV: Oblivion Remastered, Minecraft Dungeons, Marvel Cosmic Invasion, Gears of War Reloaded, Starfield, and more.

Xbox Game Pass

Star Wars Outlaws is coming to Xbox Game Pass Ultimate and PC Game Pass on 13 January, a week before Resident Evil Village lands. The Ubisoft game set between The Empire Strikes Back and Return of the Jedi is the Star Wars franchise's first open-world game. Microsoft News Now calls this franchise the 'crown jewel of the month'.

In a report by CNET, Resident Evil series' 9th installment, Resident Evil Requiem, is scheduled for release on 26 February, but Xbox Game Pass subscribers can start playing Resident Evil Village ahead of the former's release on 20 January. Resident Evil Village is Capcom's survival-horror game that features next-gen graphics centred around gruesome gameplay that involves infected villagers.

Resident Evil Requiem is #RTXOn featuring path tracing and NVIDIA DLSS 4 with Multi Frame Generation.



Learn More → https://t.co/EPiosoOWkm pic.twitter.com/54rjCmu1rO — NVIDIA GeForce (@NVIDIAGeForce) January 6, 2026

Xbox Game Pass subscribers get access to day one games, the EA games collection, and Ubisoft + Classics. Included in the benefits are 1,000 V-Bucks monthly, rewards, cloud gaming, in-game benefits, online console multiplayer, and discounts.

Pure Xbox shared the lineup of titles leaving Xbox Game Pass in mid January 2026 as well. These games are Flintlock: The Siege of Dawn, Road 96, The Grinch: Christmas Adventures, The Ascent, and Neon White. These titles are part of the first batch that will no longer be available on the subscription beginning 15 January.

As Xbox's Game Pass evolves each year, the blend of blockbusters, indie titles, and remastered classics make it a subscription most users in the competitive gaming landscape covet. With the new January line-up released, Xbox Game Pass subscribers have the opportunity to explore new titles and revisit genre favourites, or discover hidden gems.