Aliens might arrive before GTA 6, at least that's the feeling amongst Grand Theft Auto fans, as it is one of the most anticipated games of this generation. Its announcement and initial trailer broke records and caused an explosion of excitement throughout the gaming world. But, the road to release has been filled with hurdles, including multiple delays, changing release windows and extreme fan reactions.

Now, as gamers count down the months and sometimes years until the official launch, rumours have started online about what's happening behind the scenes at Rockstar Games. Recently, a post on social media came out that the company had given early access to GTA 6 to a terminally ill cancer patient in an unbelievable gesture.

Naturally, the story went viral fast on social media, getting both applause and scepticism from fans and the public. But did Rockstar really do it?

Growing Controversy and Delays Surrounding GTA 6

The insane path of GTA 6 from announcement to release has not been straightforward, to say the least. When Rockstar released the first trailer, it set expectations for a 2025 launch, making this one of the longest waiting cycles in gaming history.

However, that date was postponed more than once, first to May 26, 2026, and later to November 19, 2026. Rockstar explained these delays as necessary to ensure the game meets its high standards of polish and quality.

Obviously, these delays have caused frustration and, at times, heated reactions from fans. Some GTA fans have taken extreme steps, such as flying to Rockstar's headquarters to demand answers about the hold-ups, a stunt that was criticised as inappropriate. Some have also turned the debate into politics, with reports of comments about the postponement even reaching parliamentary discussions in Poland, where a politician labelled the delay as a 'huge scandal.'

Moreover, part of the controversy also comes from internal industry labour tensions. There have been reports of a bunch of employees being dismissed from Rockstar, with some alleging that those dismissals were connected to leaks or unionisation efforts. Meanwhile, leaks suggest that parts of the game, including important missions, may still be under development even as the release date approaches.

The Viral GTA 6 Cancer Patient Claim: Fact or Fiction?

Now, while the delays and controversy around GTA 6 go on, a story began going viral on social media saying that Rockstar Games had given early access to GTA 6 to a fan suffering from terminal cancer. The alleged incident came from a LinkedIn post by someone identified as Ubisoft developer Anthony Armstrong, who reportedly appealed to Rockstar on behalf of his relative so that the person could experience parts of the game before its official launch.

Rockstar Games reportedly allowed a fan with cancer, who was told he had only six to 12 months to live, to play GTA 6. 🙏 pic.twitter.com/gYxW12Y5K6 — My Mixtapez (@mymixtapez) January 18, 2026

Soon, the story went super viral on platforms like X (formerly Twitter) and Reddit, with many users applauding Rockstar for its compassionate gesture. But some also trolled the news, since it said the patient had less than 12 months to live, which GTA fans took as an implication that Rockstar is not planning to release GTA 6 before one more year.

This is so beautiful.

Kudos Rockstar games. — Dr. Trader | Mills (DVM) 🩺📊💰 (@Lor_dmills) January 18, 2026

I hope the kid gets more than this 12 months and lives 120 years!! — Djani (@DjaniWhaleSkul) January 18, 2026

What if he later rings the bell in the next 2 months and beats cancer? — ORION⚜️🍀 (@orioninc_ng) January 18, 2026

Does it mean GTA 6 won't be out till after 1 year? That's a long time 😔 — King Sholz (@Sholzzola) January 18, 2026

However, outside the rumours, there is no official confirmation from Rockstar that this event ever occurred. The primary sources for the claim are social media posts and rumoured discussions, rather than verified statements from the game developer or its parent company, Take-Two Interactive. Fact-checking by news outlets and even Grok AI found the story unverifiable, saying it has spread mainly through user-generated content and lacks substantiated evidence.