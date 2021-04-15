Conor McGregor's threat to pull out of his trilogy fight against Dustin Poirier did not last too long after the Irishman confirmed Wednesday that he had signed the contract for the bout against the American.

The two UFC stars got into a verbal spat after Poirier called out the Irishman for not coughing up the $500,000 he had promised to donate after their last bout earlier in the year. McGregor took offense to the public shaming and sent out a verbal barrage on Twitter, while also stating that the fight was off.

"The Notorious" as McGregor is fondly known, has performed a quick U-turn on his threat and is excited to be going back to Las Vegas for a fight.

"I signed bout agreement this morning," McGregor told ESPN's Ariel Helwani on Wednesday. "I'm going to rip this game a new a-----e July 10th. The Mac is back in Sin City! Full-house!"

UFC president Dana White is also excited to be back in Vegas and more so to be able to confirm that UFC 264 in Sin City will take place in front of a capacity crowd of 200,000 people. The announcement came just a day after Nevada Gov. Steve Sisolak stated that they planned to remove social distancing restrictions by May 1.

"I'm so happy to finally be able to say Vegas is back," White said in his tweeted video. "This summer Las Vegas is back open for business and on July 10, UFC 264 will be at the T-Mobile Arena in Las Vegas at 100% capacity. Ladies and gentlemen, that's 20,000 fans."

Poirier, meanwhile, apologised to McGregor for dragging the private matter of the donation on a public platform while also stating his excitement about going up against the Irishman for a third time with both fighters having won one bout each in the past.

"1-1 July 10th we will settle the score! Excited for the Trilogy with 'The Notorious' but wanted to address this first," Poirier wrote.