UFC stardom and personal lives have collided as 2026 begins, with Alex 'Poatan' Pereira, the 38-year-old reigning Light Heavyweight Champion and Tracy Cortez, a top-ranked contender in the women's flyweight division, confirming their relationship and instantly becoming the sport's newest 'power couple'.

The announcement has sparked intense interest not just in their romance, but also in the financial burden they now share. With championship gold, sponsorship clout and social media influence in play, industry estimates place their combined net worth in the region of $5 million to $6 million, a figure that reflects both Octagon success and modern athlete branding.

A New UFC Power Couple Emerges

Alex Pereira and Tracy Cortez made their relationship public through intimate social media posts shared on 1 January 2026. The images, posted during New Year celebrations, showed the pair sharing a kiss and wearing matching holiday jumpers.

The timing of the romance follows a monumental 2025 for Pereira, who reclaimed his light heavyweight throne at UFC 320 on October 4, 2025, with a blistering 80-second technical knockout of Magomed Ankalaev. This victory alone netted the Brazilian nearly $1.3 million in purse and bonuses, solidifying his status as one of the UFC's highest-paid active athletes.

Meanwhile, Cortez, despite a recent rear-naked choke submission loss to Erin Blanchfield at UFC 322 in November at Madison Square Garden, remains a consistent earner and a massive draw on social media, where her engagement rates have skyrocketed following the New Year's announcement.

'Poatan's' Path to a $5 Million Fortune

Alex Pereira's financial ascent has been as rapid as his rise through the UFC rankings. As of early 2026, his net worth is estimated at between $4 million and $5 million. While his early kickboxing career as a Glory world champion laid the foundation, the lion's share of his wealth has been amassed in just four years under the Dana White-led promotion.

Pereira has become a pay-per-view (PPV) juggernaut, with his high-stakes rematches against Israel Adesanya and Jiri Prochazka each generating seven-figure payouts. Beyond the Octagon, 'Poatan' has leveraged his stoic persona into a lucrative sponsorship portfolio. He currently serves as a global ambassador for the betting platform and its recently revamped poker room, and has high-value partnerships. These endorsements, coupled with his six 'Performance of the Night' bonuses, have transformed the former tyre shop worker into one of Brazil's wealthiest active sportsmen.

The Cortez Factor: Consistency and Influence

While Pereira holds the gold, Tracy Cortez has built a formidable financial profile through consistency and marketability. With an estimated net worth of $500,000 to $1 million, Cortez represents the modern 'influencer-athlete' hybrid. Her earnings are derived from a combination of reliable five-figure fight purses and a highly active presence on digital platforms.

Cortez's value to sponsors is bolstered by her reach within the Mexican-American demographic, helping her secure deals with fitness and lifestyle brands that often elude more traditional fighters. Her recent training stint in Brazil has not only improved her 'craft' but has also expanded her international appeal.

Industry insiders suggest that her association with a superstar like Pereira will likely double her sponsorship value in the 2026 fiscal year, as brands seek to capitalise on the 'couple's appeal' that has already captivated millions of MMA fans.

A Future Built on Championship Gold

The union of Pereira and Cortez marks the emergence of a new financial titan in combat sports.

Their combined earnings are projected to rise significantly throughout 2026, particularly if Pereira can secure a heavily rumoured 'legacy fight' against Jon Jones, potentially on the proposed June 14 'White House' card in Washington, D.C. Despite a minor foot injury currently sidelining the champion, his market value has never been higher.

For Cortez, the 2026 season offers a chance at redemption in the flyweight rankings, with the added support of a championship camp behind her. As the pair navigates their new life together, their 'Net Worth' story serves as a testament to the UFC's evolving landscape, where success is measured not just by knockouts but by the strategic intersection of championship performance and public charisma.