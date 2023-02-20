The UK's ultra-wealthy Prime Minister Rishi Sunak has come under fire time and again for his policies, statements, and views, however, this time it is his wife who is being slammed for jetting off on a luxury vacation.

Sunak's wife, Akshata Murty, was recently photographed vacationing in Goa with her daughters and billionaire Indian parents, Naranya and Sudha Murty. Her stake in her father's technology firm, Infosys, is worth £690 million.

She was snapped enjoying speedboat and jet-ski rides on Benaulim Beach, where a seven-night full-board break can cost around £7,500, according to a report in The Mirror.



A video of the family has also gone viral on the internet. In the video, locals can be seen interacting with Akshata. A fisherman named Francis Fernandes also uploaded a picture with the family on social media.

#Goa : UK First Lady, PM Rishi Sunak's wife Akshata Murty, Daughters Spotted Holidaying In Goa.Her father Narayana Murthy and mother Sudha Murthy were also seen. pic.twitter.com/utpm2Uu1ov — Fast Mail News (@fastmailnews) February 17, 2023

This is not the first time that Sunak and his family has become the centre of a controversy. He had managed to upset a lot of people after an old video of him in which he says that he did not have any working-class friends emerged last year.

The remarks attracted much criticism, with social media users lashing out at him for his seemingly classist and discriminatory remarks.

Sunak, who was 21 years old at the time when the video was filmed, told the BBC: "I have friends who are aristocrats, I have friends who are upper-class, I have friends who are, you know, working-class." He then goes on to correct himself and says: "Well, not working-class." Sunak, an MP for Richmond, graduated from Oxford University and attended the prestigious boarding school Winchester College.

The prime minister's wife vacationing in Goa has become problematic for his critics as it comes against the backdrop of Britain facing a massive cost of living crisis.

As many as 3.9 million children are living in poverty in the UK, and 6.7 million households are struggling to heat their homes. In the UK, 59 percent of inflation was driven by increased corporate profits.

Recently, an Oxfam report claimed that the richest 1% grabbed around half of all new wealth created globally since 2020. In the UK, this small section is wealthier than 70% of the population combined. It also called for higher taxes on the super-rich. It has suggested several measures to tackle the crisis, which include introducing one-off solidarity wealth taxes to end crisis profiteering.