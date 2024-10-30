A mother in Colorado is reportedly preparing to take legal action against McDonald's after her 15-year-old daughter was hospitalised with acute kidney failure, allegedly due to an E. coli infection contracted from the popular fast-food chain's Quarter Pounder burger. The teenager, Kamberlyn Bowler, remains in critical condition, and her mother, Brittany Randall, has expressed her determination to hold McDonald's accountable, alleging severe negligence in food safety practices.

A Meal Turns Into a Medical Nightmare

According to Business Insider, Kamberlyn began experiencing symptoms on October 8, shortly after consuming a Quarter Pounder from McDonald's. Her mother initially dismissed the symptoms as flu-like, assuming it would pass. Yet, as days wore on, Kamberlyn's symptoms worsened, with intense abdominal pain, fever, and dehydration leading to repeated visits to the doctor. It wasn't until ten days later, on October 18, that she was diagnosed with E. coli, a deadly bacterial infection linked to recent outbreaks across multiple states.

Doctors soon informed Randall that her daughter's E. coli infection had led to haemolytic uraemic syndrome (HUS), a severe complication affecting the kidneys. Kamberlyn was placed on 24-hour dialysis in the paediatric ICU as her body struggled to eliminate toxins from her blood. Randall is now faced with the harrowing reality that her daughter's kidneys may suffer long-term or even permanent damage, and she is resolute in her decision never to trust fast food again.

A National Outbreak with Devastating Consequences

The case of Kamberlyn Bowler is one of many as a nationwide E. coli outbreak has been traced to McDonald's, with dozens of cases reported and several hospitalisations, according to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention. The outbreak, first identified on October 22, has affected 75 individuals across 13 states, leading to 22 hospitalisations and one reported death. The Food and Drug Administration has linked the infection to McDonald's Quarter Pounder, although investigations continue, with sliced onions also under scrutiny.

The mother's planned lawsuit is bolstered by other cases, including Eric Stelly, another Colorado resident who fell ill with similar symptoms after eating a McDonald's sandwich. Stelly experienced dehydration, severe cramps, and rectal bleeding leading him to file a $50,000 lawsuit against McDonald's, marking the first legal claim related to the current outbreak.

McDonald's Responds Amidst Rising Outrage

In response to the mounting public health crisis, McDonald's has taken drastic measures, pulling Quarter Pounders and sliced onions from its supply chain as a precautionary step. The company initially ceased sourcing onions from Taylor Farms, the suspected supplier, until further investigations are completed. However, the fast-food giant has yet to pinpoint the exact source of the contamination, raising concerns among consumers and health experts alike.

In a recent earnings call, McDonald's CEO Chris Kempczinski addressed the situation, offering sympathies to those affected and assuring the public of the company's commitment to safety. "We are past this," Kempczinski told investors while promising that the company is dedicated to ensuring a safe dining experience moving forward, according to Fox Business. However, his statement failed to soothe critics who argue that McDonald's should have exercised stricter oversight to prevent such an outbreak.

The impact on McDonald's stock prices has been substantial. Following news of the outbreak, shares fell by 9% in after-hours trading on Tuesday, followed by another 5% dip on Wednesday, reaching an intraday low of $290.88, as reported by USA Today. Analysts warn that the economic repercussions may intensify if more lawsuits emerge, especially given McDonald's global presence and reputation.

Other Victims and Patterns of Negligence

For Randall, the devastation goes beyond financial losses. "This is about my daughter's life," she stated, her voice breaking as she described her daughter's ordeal. Kamberlyn's battle with kidney failure has heightened awareness of McDonald's food safety practices, revealing a troubling pattern of past negligence. In 2022, six children in Alabama reportedly fell ill with E. coli after eating Chicken McNuggets. In another incident, a 2018 outbreak linked to McDonald's salads left over 500 people with cyclosporiasis, a parasitic infection that required the company to replace its salad supplier, according to CNN.

Ron Simon, a prominent food safety lawyer representing Bowler and Stelly, is no stranger to challenging major food corporations. His firm, known for handling food poisoning cases, has been vocal about holding McDonald's accountable for safety lapses. In a press release, Simon stated, "We will seek justice for all the victims impacted by this outbreak and demand action from McDonald's to ensure such a catastrophe does not happen again."

The Ongoing Investigation and Public Concerns

As the investigation continues, health officials are urging McDonald's to disclose the findings of their internal and external inspections transparently. Public trust in the chain's safety standards has wavered as parents and customers express outrage over the outbreak's impact, especially on young children and vulnerable individuals.

Dr Amanda Richards, a public health expert, commented on the risks of fast-food consumption during outbreaks. She noted that certain foods, especially those prepared in high volumes, can become breeding grounds for bacteria if stringent safety measures are not followed. She cautioned parents to avoid specific foods when outbreaks are confirmed, explaining, "Once an outbreak has occurred, even the best procedures cannot guarantee complete safety." Her advice aligns with concerns that fast food may involve heightened risks due to mass production and supply chain complexities.

McDonald's has opened more than 11,000 new restaurants globally between 2005 and 2024, going from 30,766 to 41,822. The U.S. has the most McDonald's in the world, with over 14,000 establishments nationwide. The runner-up, Japan, does not come close with about 3,000.