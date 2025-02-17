Elon Musk's US Department of Government Efficiency (DOGE) is supposedly working to streamline government processes and trim unnecessary federal spending. In the process, DOGE took drastic steps, such as dismantling the USAID in early February. The agency, responsible for international development, went from disbursing billions in aid to programmes worldwide to a dead stop in weeks.

Former US President Barrack Obama's White House ethics czar, Norman Eisen, and Tianna Mays of State Democracy Defenders Action filed a lawsuit yesterday in Baltimore federal court on behalf of 26 current and former USAID workers against Musk and DOGE. The complaint sought a court injunction to stop the billionaire from completely uprooting the agency without formal Senate confirmation.

The lawsuit highlighted that Musk and his new department have endangered critical foreign aid programmes and subsequently put people's careers, personal safety, and the lives of the less fortunate at risk.

Musk Called USAID Workers 'A Ball of Worms'

Musk has consistently targeted federal entitlements and associated institutions. A few weeks ago, the Tesla owner posted on X, formerly Twitter, that USAID is a "criminal organisation" and its workers are "a ball of worms." He even claimed earlier at a press conference with US President Donald Trump that USAID employees were "getting wealthy at taxpayer expense."

Trump echoed Musk's views by saying: "USAID is really corrupt. I'll tell you, it's corrupt, it's incompetent."

However, Eisen said in a statement provided to The Independent that Musk is "wielding extraordinarily broad and unprecedented power in leading DOGE without constitutional authority," adding that the government has rules to protect Americans from executive overreach and an unelected, part-time "special government employee" cannot legally circumvent them.

Workers Concerned About Personal Safety

The lawsuit detailed how Musk-led decisions severely impacted USAID programmes and workers, from thousands of dollars in unreimbursed bills to stranded humanitarian assistance coordinators. In early February, many workers lost access to their email without prior notice, abruptly disrupting aid programme communications worldwide.

"As a group, Plaintiffs are deeply concerned that their professional experience at USAID is forever publicly tarnished," according to the complaint. "Due to the resulting online threats and harassment following such heated language from Defendant Musk and President Trump, Plaintiffs also fear for their personal safety."

Overall, the complaint accuses Musk and his department of having "pulled the rug out" from under all 26 plaintiffs, professionally and financially, and publicly besmirching their reputations in service of an "unconstitutional power grab."

The lawsuit urges the court to deem Musk and DOGE unconstitutional, probably undo their actions, and enjoin Musk and his subordinates "from performing their significant and wide-ranging duties unless and until Defendant Musk is properly appointed pursuant to the US Constitution."