Fox News anchor Julie Banderas' announcement of her divorce during a live broadcast has taken the internet by storm.

Banderas was doing a segment on Valentine's Day on the comedy show "Gutfeld!" when she happened to make the revelation. She went on to call it a "stupid" holiday and seemed quite angry with her husband, Andrew Sansone. The two had been married for over 13 years.

"F** Valentine's Day. It is stupid. I mean, even when I was married, I didn't get s***," she said when the show's host, Greg Gutfeld, asked her a question about the much-hyped holiday.

Gutfield then asked her if she was "no longer married," to which she responded by saying: "Well, I'm getting a divorce. I'm going to go ahead and say it right here for the very first time."

Fox News anchor Julie Banderas dropped some "breaking news" on Gutfeld! tonight. And during a Valentine's Day segment, of all things!



"Well, I am going to get a divorce. I am going to say it right here for the first time." pic.twitter.com/ZJg1WWCPJ1 — Justin Baragona (@justinbaragona) February 10, 2023

"Thank you, everyone. Congratulations are in order. That was breaking news right here on Gutfeld!" she added. Banderas had already hinted in a tweet that she would be making a "little announcement" on the show. Her divorce announcement was met with a lot of support on Twitter.

She also had some advice for people who are celebrating Valentine's Day. "Guys, if you are going to get your girl flowers, don't bring them to her in a box. That's the only advice I've got for you. No flowers in a box," she said before adding that she would not want to receive "anything alive in a box."

Several people took to the social media platform and lauded her for deciding to move on. Some called her actions "iconic." But some were left quite upset with what transpired on the show.

"How awful for her to announce this on national TV. Hope they kick her off," commented one Twitter user. "Flaunting her sexuality on TV. Tsk tsk," commented another. Some have even called it Fox News's war on Valentine's Day.

Did Fox "News" just start a war on Valentine's Day? — C. Davis (@cdoggyd) February 10, 2023

Banderas' announcement did not come out of the blue as she had been giving hints about her divorce for the past several months.

In early December 2022, she called Sansone her "soon-to-be ex," in response to a fan telling her that she was "funny." Banderas married Sansone, a financial advisor, in 2009, and they have three children together, according to a report in The Independent.