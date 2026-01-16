The telecommunications giant has announced a Verizon credit for the outage following a massive network failure that left millions of people without service.

While technicians worked to restore the signal, the disruption caused significant frustration for residents and businesses across the country. In the Georgia capital, the aftermath of this disconnection is still causing headaches for locals a full day later.

Although Verizon has resolved the lengthy service disruption, the repercussions are still being reported across Atlanta this Thursday after a broad failure forced hundreds of thousands of subscribers into 'SOS' mode from Wednesday afternoon, causing significant hardship and irritation.

Atlanta Residents Struggle with Ongoing Network Fallout

The loss of service disrupted Jim Gallow's entire day, as he explained, 'I was trying to pick my car up, and I needed to find out if my wife was home, and I couldn't get the Uber. And I realized I was stuck with no real way to get to my car,' before he eventually headed to a Verizon Wireless outlet.

Describing the scene as 'a little bit mayhem,' he remembered a young lady informing crowds that the issue was nationwide while groups of delivery workers arrived, just as Emory University professor Rajiv Garg faced his own difficulties trying to collect his daughter after school. Garg, who became increasingly upset when his texts went unanswered and wondered if her location settings were disabled, discovered her device was useless even after he arrived at the bus stop.

Verizon engineering teams are continuing to address today's service interruptions. Our teams remain fully deployed and are focused on the issue. We understand the impact this has on your day and remain committed to resolving this as quickly as possible. — Verizon News (@VerizonNews) January 14, 2026

Verizon's team is on the ground actively working to fix today’s service issue that is impacting some customers. We know this is a huge inconvenience, and our top priority is to get you back online and connected as fast as possible. We appreciate your patience while we work to… — Verizon News (@VerizonNews) January 14, 2026

Given that staying connected is vital nowadays, Garg noted that such failures are occurring more frequently and offered advice for future incidents, suggesting that 'everybody' ensure Wi-Fi calling is active, since most locations, such as libraries or shops, provide guest networks that allow users to place calls and send texts.

How to Troubleshoot Your Device

To ensure navigation remains possible without an internet connection, Garg advised saving offline maps of your local area, while noting that those with modern handsets can utilise satellite features if they have a clear view of the sky and lack both Wi-Fi and mobile data.

If your service has not returned to normal, a Verizon representative recommends these fixes:

Switch your handset to flight mode briefly, then turn it back on.

Try a simple power cycle of your phone.

Use the official reset instructions for Network Settings on Android and iPhone to ensure the steps are followed correctly.

Verizon Offers Compensation and Official Apology

Seeking to make amends on Thursday, Verizon announced a $20 (£15) credit for those affected by Wednesday's widespread network failure. In a statement to CBS News, the firm admitted, 'Yesterday, we did not meet the standard of excellence our customers expect and that we expect of ourselves.'

Yesterday, we did not meet the standard of excellence you expect and that we expect of ourselves. To help provide some relief to those affected, we will give you a $20 account credit that can be easily redeemed by logging into the myVerizon app. You will receive a text message… — Verizon News (@VerizonNews) January 15, 2026

Verizon clarified that the move is 'a way of acknowledging our customers' time' rather than a full fix, stating that 'no credit really can' truly make up for the incident.

Although the network is back online, the provider advises anyone still experiencing a signal issue to reboot their handset to refresh the link. While official numbers were not released, monitoring site Downdetector recorded a peak of 180,000 complaints from across the country during Wednesday's failure. Investigations continue, as the firm hasn't yet explained exactly what caused the systems to fail.