VinFast, the electric vehicle manufacturer backed by Vietnam's largest private conglomerate, Vingroup, is moving from a direct-to-consumer approach to a dealership-based model in Germany, France, and the Netherlands—the markets that play an essential role in VinFast's global ambitions.

The transition aims to enhance customer service, increase accessibility, and optimise optimising operational efficiency. It also reflects VinFast's long-term commitment to Europe, where demand for electric vehicles accelerates as the continent moves towards a greener future.

Customer-Centricity At The Core

VinFast's dealership strategy aligns with Vingroup's broader values. Vingroup has built successful businesses across real estate, healthcare, education, and hospitality... by placing customer needs at the centre of its operations. That same philosophy underpins VinFast's approach to electric mobility.

Since launching in Europe, VinFast has introduced compact and mid-size electric vehicles - the VF 6 and VF 8 - designed to offer strong value and user-friendly technology. The VF 8, for example, comes with a 10-year vehicle warranty, while the VF 6 provides a seven-year warranty, both among the most competitive in their respective segments. These warranties also include 24/7 roadside assistance and access to customer care centres, giving new and experienced EV users added confidence in their purchases.

Enhancing Reach Through Dealerships, Investing In Long-Term Infrastructure

VinFast aims to grow more effectively across diverse European markets by transitioning to a dealer-based distribution model. The shift will enable the company to work with established local partners who bring deep knowledge of consumer preferences and regional service expectations. This model is expected to enhance scalability, allowing VinFast to expand its reach without the operational constraints of managing a proprietary retail footprint.

The move is part of a broader strategic roadmap the company began rolling out globally in late 2023. It was first introduced in Vietnam and is now implemented across international markets.

VinFast has made substantial investments in technical infrastructure and service partnerships to support its strategy. The company has also established a centralised parts warehouse in the Netherlands, which allows for faster distribution and minimises service downtime.

It has also partnered with leading automotive service groups in key markets—Mobivia's Norauto in France, ATU in Germany, and, most recently, LKQ in the Netherlands. The partnerships are designed to provide certified repair and maintenance services using genuine VinFast parts. These facilities are staffed with trained technicians and equipped with official diagnostic tools and documentation.

VinFast customers can also access over 800,000 public charging points across Europe via the VinFast app, which enables users to locate chargers and monitor battery status.

Europe As A Strategic Growth Market

Europe remains a critical part of VinFast's international strategy. With its ambitious emissions targets and supportive EV policies, the region represents both a challenge and an opportunity for automakers looking to lead the next generation of sustainable transportation.

VinFast sees its role as a vehicle manufacturer and a long-term contributor to Europe's green future. The company's investment in infrastructure, dealer partnerships, and after-sales service reflects a commitment to building enduring relationships with European consumers.

In 2024, VinFast delivered 97,399 vehicles globally, an increase of 192% compared to the previous year. More than half of those deliveries came in the fourth quarter alone, signalling strong momentum.

As VinFast continues its evolution in Europe, its approach is guided by the same principles that have shaped the success of its parent company, Vingroup: understanding customer needs, adapting quickly to market changes, and investing with a long-term view.

Adopting a dealer model is not only a logistical change but also a strategic step forward to ensure greater accessibility, stronger service coverage, and enhanced customer engagement. Backed by a philosophy that prioritises the consumer and a roadmap built for scale, VinFast is positioning itself to play a meaningful role in Europe's electric vehicle landscape for years to come.