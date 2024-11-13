A simple video clip catapulted a young couple's fashion dream to the national stage. Ashley and Zach Sankar's innovative clothing brand, NineteenTwenty, went viral, capturing the attention of millions and landing them a coveted spot on Shark Tank.

Shark Tank aired their story in a new episode last Friday, Nov. 8, showcasing a fresh batch of aspiring entrepreneurs. Among them were Ashley Sankar, a former U.S. Army Logistics Officer, and her husband, Zach.

How A Viral Video Launched NineteenTwenty Into The Spotlight

A viral TikTok video, racking up over 6.6 million views, catapulted Ashley and Zach's brand into the spotlight and introduced the world to NineteenTwenty. In the video, Ashley showcased their product's unique reversible fashion - turning a puffer jacket into a bag, which impressed a lot of their followers.

The video garnered a whopping 1.1 million likes and over 3,000 comments and sparked an unexpected surge in interest.

"It does all of that plus that color is everything. consider me influenced," one user wrote. "I'm truly at a loss for words," another added. "I need it rn," a third one chimed in.

The video's unique style resonated with viewers, driving significant interest and social media engagement, ultimately paving the way for a six-figure deal on Shark Tank.

NineteenTwenty's success underscores the power of relatable, unpolished videos. Unlike professionally edited content, these authentic clips resonated deeply with audiences, highlighting a growing trend of brands leveraging social media to popularize products and connect genuinely with their target market.

The Pitch

Hoping to secure a deal, Ashley and part-time COO Zach pitched their innovative, utility-patented fashion brand, NineteenTwenty (or 1920), to the Sharks. NineteenTwenty offers a range of versatile garments, such as puffer jackets, windbreakers, and skirts that can transform into practical items like tote bags, pillows, or blankets.

Ashley and Zach pitched their multifunctional clothing as a practical and innovative solution for modern lifestyles, catering to the needs of a global market. Valuing their company at $2.5 million, the couple asked the sharks for a $250,000 investment for a 10 percent stake.

Kevin O'Leary and Robert Herjavec were so impressed by NineteenTwenty's unique convertible fashion that they both offered to invest in the company. After careful consideration, 1920's founders ultimately accepted an investment offer from Herjavec. Ashley and Zach accepted Herjavec's offer of $250,000 for a 25 percent stake in NineteenTwenty, per CNBC.

1920: A Convertible Fashion Revolution On Shark Tank

Ashley and Zach from NineteenTwenty (or 1920) appeared on the fourth episode of Shark Tank season 16 to pitch their innovative convertible jackets. The duo sought a $250,000 investment for a 10 percent stake in their company, aiming to revolutionise the fashion industry with their multifunctional jackets that transform into blankets, tote bags, and more.

The versatility extended beyond the puffer jackets. NineteenTwenty's windbreaker jackets featured convertible hoods that transformed into crossbody bags, and their durable tote bags could carry loads up to 40 pounds.

While travelling, users could conveniently store their jackets inside the tote bag and use it as a travel pillow. The entrepreneurs envisioned their products being used in various settings, from farmer's markets to gyms and laundromats.

Following their presentation, the entrepreneurs faced questions from the Shark Tank investors. Ashley reiterated their goal of revolutionising fashion with clothing that serves multiple purposes.

Their innovative designs catered to various sizes, from XS to 5XL, offering puffer jackets and windbreakers. The windbreakers were priced between $72 and $148, while the puffers ranged from $228 to $278. In addition to jackets, they offered convertible skirts priced at $61, which could transform into versatile bags.

The entrepreneurs shared that a viral social media video with over 66 million views had played a crucial role in increasing brand awareness. Since its inception in December 2022, the company has experienced significant growth.

With $78,000 in sales in 2022 and $269,000 in 2023, their total lifetime sales have reached $505,000. Despite their impressive sales and popularity, the entrepreneurs explained that their current resources limited them to four product launches per year.

NineteenTwenty: A Shark Tank Success Story

The Sharks were intrigued by the projected sales of $750,000 but expressed scepticism, questioning the business's profitability and suggesting a potential miscalculation. "One of the biggest challenges is fully understanding accounting and managing your cash flow," Mark Cuban said.

"Because you want to say here that you've made $97,000 because it sounds good, but in reality, you didn't make more than 82 [thousand], and it's probably a lot less than that," he added.

The Shark Tank investor declined to invest in NineteenTwenty, citing a need for more clarity regarding the company's financial projections. Daniel Lubetzky also refused the offer, citing the highly competitive nature of the garment industry and the challenges of establishing a new brand.

Given their full-time jobs, the Sharks dismissed O'Leary's concerns about the entrepreneurs' commitment to the business. Recognising the potential of the business model, O'Leary offered $250,000 for a 30 percent equity stake, despite his earlier reservations.

Reacting to that offer, Herjavec said: "That's crap and it's unfair. I started my first business — I didn't know if it was going to work. I had to work a full-time job for six months."

Herjavec made a competing offer of $250,000 for a 25 percent stake. The entrepreneurs chose Herjavec's offer, attracted by the lower equity dilution. "I'd rather have 70%, 72% of something than have 100% of nothing. We came to make a deal," Ashley said.