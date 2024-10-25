In a recent TikTok video, Shark Tank investor Robert Herjavec shared his thoughts on Lunchly, a new meal kit venture by YouTube personalities MrBeast (Jimmy Donaldson), Logan Paul, and KSI. Known for its aim to offer a healthier alternative to existing lunch kits, Lunchly has garnered significant attention since its launch, sparking curiosity over whether it would gain traction with investors like Herjavec. The Shark Tank star's analysis sheds light on the appeal—and the challenges—that might come with investing in such a high-profile product.

A Compelling Pitch

Having watched MrBeast, Paul, and KSI present their product, Herjavec was impressed with the influencers' pitching style, saying, "It was fantastic." He praised their delivery, noting the direct and dynamic approach they took—a style that quickly communicates a product's benefits and resonates with investors. "I love the graphics," Herjavec said, adding that visual elements played a crucial role in making the pitch effective.

Herjavec underscored the importance of a product with a distinct advantage, suggesting Lunchly's pitch managed to do just that, showcasing a competitive edge in a crowded market. "I think those guys are gonna do very well," he concluded, predicting a bright future for the brand, provided they can maintain both product appeal and operational quality.

Concerns Over Quality: Reports of Mould in Snack Packs

Despite Herjavec's positive take on the pitch, recent reports have raised questions over Lunchly's product quality. According to YouTuber Rosanna Pansino, she discovered mould in the cheese portion of her Lunchly pizza kit, which led her to post about her experience on social media. "This is disgusting. The expiration date was still two months away, yet the cheese had mould all over it," Pansino commented, expressing shock and frustration.

Pansino shared her concern about younger consumers who might not identify the mould and could inadvertently consume the product. "This is really unhealthy, you should not eat mould. I think it's a packaging issue, the sealant here feels really cheap. It is not vacuum-tight," she said, implying the mould issue may stem from packaging flaws. Pansino's concerns are echoed by parents and health advocacy groups, adding pressure on Lunchly to address these quality control issues.

Lunchly Responds to Criticism

In response to these complaints, a Lunchly spokesperson stated, "All Lunchly products go through a stringent review process to ensure quality and safety." The statement added that each product must pass multiple inspections, including USDA approval, before reaching consumers. However, the company did not directly address the specific mould allegations. Despite the criticism, Lunchly has a range of offerings, including turkey and cheese crackers, nachos with salsa, and pizza kits, each paired with a Prime sports drink and a Feastables candy bar, brands associated with MrBeast and Logan Paul.

Market Outlook for Lunchly Amid Quality and Controversy Concerns

Despite a well-received pitch, questions about Lunchly's reliability could affect investor interest. Herjavec's initial reaction was positive, and he acknowledged the brand's potential to succeed in a competitive market. However, ensuring quality and safety will be essential if Lunchly wants to maintain consumer trust and interest from potential investors. For now, Lunchly remains a unique alternative in the lunch kit market, but its creators will need to address ongoing concerns if they hope to realise Herjavec's optimistic assessment of their product's future.