Expressing his dismay at Apple CEO Tim Cook's plan to shift some of the iPhone production operations to India, US President Donald Trump categorically emphasised that he 'doesn't want this to happen'.

The main Apple iPhone production is in China and there's a good reason for this as the tech giant mass produces its popular iOS models in the Asian country because of workers' manufacturing expertise, the supply chain infrastructure's efficiency, and cheaper labour costs.

However, Tim Cook is now considering other countries because of the massive tariffs imposed by the Trump administration in China.

According to Mashable SE Asia, Apple is planning to shift some of its iPhone manufacturing operations to India. People familiar with the matter even claimed that the initiative is already underway.

Trump disappointed after learning about Tim Cook's plan.

'I had a little problem with Tim Cook,' said the American leader via CNBC.

"I said to him, 'My friend, I treated you very good. You're coming here with $500 billion, but now I hear you're building all over India,'" added Trump.

With US. tariffs remaining high, it seems like Trump doesn't give Tim Cook any other choice but to rely on India as an alternative. So what does POTUS want?

Donald Trump said that he wants Apple to focus its iPhone production in the U.S. During the conference, he said that they treated Tim Cook and his giant firm really well. Trump added that they didn't interfere with Apple building manufacturing plants in China.

The US president argued that the administration is not interested in India since it can take care of itself. Donald Trump also argued that India is one of the nations with the highest tariffs. He further stated that India is even willing to remove all tariffs on American products.

In April, the White House's trade protectionist policies revealed that the Trump administration has imposed a 26% reciprocal tariff on Indian goods. But, this was temporarily lowered until July.

Instead, POTUS wants Tim Cook to start manufacturing in the U.S. Apple has been designing its iPhones and other products in the U.S. However, the actual assemblies of its devices are outsourced to various manufacturers in China and other countries. Although the tech giant also produces in the U.S., it only manufactures very few products.