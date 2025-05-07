After months without a front-of-shirt sponsor, the popular football club Chelsea has officially welcomed DAMAC Properties, a Dubai-based real estate firm, as a new sponsor for the rest of the season. While this is welcome news for the football club, the firm has been controversial due to the quality of the properties they have built in the past, as well as relating to Hussain Sajwani, the firm's owner and its relationship with now-US President Donald Trump.

Sponsor/Property Partner

In a recent media release announcing the sponsorship, DAMAC Properties aims to continue leading the luxury real estate market in the Middle East with its latest venture—Chelsea Residences by DAMAC—a football-themed residential project created in collaboration with Chelsea FC. This development, set in Dubai, will be the first to integrate the prestigious football club's brand into every aspect of the living experience.

Infused with Chelsea FC's iconic identity, the residences will also feature branded elements throughout, from personalised concierge services to state-of-the-art performance and wellness facilities.

According to the media release, the project embodies Chelsea's signature elegance, forward-thinking vision, and dedication to excellence.

Situated in the prime waterfront district of Dubai Maritime City, Chelsea Residences by DAMAC will offer over 1,400 seafront units. Residents will enjoy sweeping ocean views and exclusive access to Chelsea-branded amenities focused on promoting fitness, well-being, and a luxury lifestyle.

Bringing Chelsea's Essence to Middle East

For Jason Gannon, president and COO of Chelsea Football Club, the partnership represents a significant milestone in the fusion of luxury living and elite sports branding and an expansion of Chelsea's brand presence to the Middle East.

'DAMAC is world-renowned for building luxury properties, and we are thrilled to be working with the industry leader to bring to market a first-of-its-kind branded Chelsea FC residence in Dubai. With the club located in the heart of London, the collaboration will bring Chelsea to life in Dubai and support our continued growth on the global stage. We can't wait to see Chelsea Residences take its place in the Dubai skyline,' he stated.

Meanwhile, Amira Sajwani, managing director of sales and development of DAMAC Properties, commented that DAMAC's leadership views this launch with Chelsea as more than just a real estate venture—it is a reflection of the legacy of the Chelsea brand.

'This launch marks the first of an elite collection that celebrates not just the passion of Chelsea FC but its enduring legacy, innovative spirit and relentless pursuit of excellence. This initiative goes beyond celebrating the beautiful game; it sets a new benchmark for those who expect nothing less than the exceptional every time,' she said.

More on Hussain Sajwani, DAMAC's Founder

​Hussain Sajwani is the founder and chairman of DAMAC Properties, which was established in 2002. It has since delivered over 47,000 homes across the Middle East and beyond, often collaborating with global brands like Versace, Bugatti, and Trump to create distinctive properties.

As of March 2025, Sajwani's net worth is estimated at £9.81 billion ($13.1 billion), ranking him among the world's wealthiest individuals. Beyond real estate, Sajwani is also recognised for his philanthropic efforts.

Through the Hussain Sajwani—DAMAC Foundation, he has contributed significantly to humanitarian initiatives, including a £1.02 million (AED5 million) donation to the UAE's '1 Billion Meals' campaign, which provides food support to underprivileged communities across 50 countries.

Controversies Surrounding DAMAC Properties

In 2011, the company was embroiled in a legal dispute in Egypt, where a criminal court ruled that DAMAC had unlawfully acquired land. The developer contested the decision and announced plans to file an arbitration claim against the Egyptian government at the International Centre for Settlement of Investment Disputes.

Moreover, many online users have commented that DAMAC employs aggressive sales tactics and allegedly misrepresents investment returns. Some investors have also reported delays in project completions and discrepancies between promised and actual rental yields.

Labour practices have also come under scrutiny. A 2017 report highlighted concerns about the treatment of migrant workers at the Trump International Golf Club in Dubai, a project developed by DAMAC. While DAMAC refuted the claims, stating that it fulfils its obligations towards workers, the incident raised questions about labour conditions on its projects.

The Sajwani-Trump Relationship

It is worth noting that Sajwani has built a close business relationship with US President Donald Trump over the years. Their collaboration began in 2013 when DAMAC signed a licensing agreement with the Trump Organisation to develop the Trump International Golf Club in Dubai.

This marked one of Trump's first major international real estate branding deals, with DAMAC paying substantial fees for using Trump's name. The partnership flourished despite Trump's later presidency, as DAMAC continued development on multiple Trump-branded golf properties in the UAE.

In January 2025, Sajwani announced a £14.99 billion ($20 billion) investment in US data centres during a joint event with Trump at Mar-a-Lago, signalling their continued alignment on high-profile ventures. Their relationship is often cited as a symbol of the intersection between global real estate, politics, and business influence.

With Sajwani–often dubbed the 'Trump of Dubai' due to his wealth–tapping into Chelsea for greater visibility, DAMAC will continue to boost its brand presence to non-Middle Eastern consumers despite the firm's ongoing issues.