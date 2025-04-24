Haliey Welch, widely known as the Hawk Tuah girl, shot to fame last year after a viral TikTok video captured her giving intimate advice in a comedic street interview. She quickly leveraged her unexpected celebrity status to launch a podcast, merchandise line, AI dating app, and even her own cryptocurrency—HAWK.

At her peak, Welch was interviewing celebrities on her podcast and enjoying a rapid rise in popularity. However, the momentum came crashing down following her controversial involvement in a failed cryptocurrency launch, which left many of her fans and supporters out of pocket.

Crypto Token Collapse and Legal Trouble

Welch pitched the HAWK token as a community reward for her loyal fan base, but the rollout sparked major backlash. Shortly after launch, the coin's value plummeted due to insider manipulation, as a large portion of the token supply was exploited—resulting in alleged losses amounting to millions.

Her association with the token drew scrutiny from U.S. financial regulators, and she vanished from social media at the end of 2024. But after months of silence, Welch returned online following the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission's (SEC) decision to close its investigation into her.

'The SEC closed the investigation without making any findings against, or seeking any monetary sanctions from, Haliey,' said her attorney, James Sallah. 'Because they did not bring any action against her, there are no restrictions on what she can do in regards to crypto or securities in the future.'

European Holiday and Podcast Comeback

On 11 April, Welch reappeared on Instagram with a video showing her enjoying a European getaway—shopping, sightseeing, and indulging in London cuisine. The update included a teaser for her podcast episode featuring British rapper and boxer KSI. She joked in the caption about visiting 'jolly ol' London' for a special collaboration.

Despite her upbeat return, backlash followed swiftly. One Instagram user commented, 'Who wants to watch you spend your stolen money?' echoing widespread public frustration. YouTube users were even more vocal, with one writing, 'She scammed half her community and is acting like nothing ever happened.'

Many commenters questioned how she managed to walk away from the SEC investigation so quickly, while others demanded accountability for the funds they lost. Some even hinted at ongoing legal action to recover their losses.

On-Screen Cameo with Glen Powell

In addition to her social media comeback, Welch is also heading to the small screen. According to TMZ, she will make a cameo appearance in Glen Powell's upcoming television series Chad Powers, a sports comedy set to premiere on Hulu this autumn.

Welch will feature in a club scene celebrating Powell's character's entry into a major football league. She was recently spotted on set in Los Angeles during reshoots for the project.

While her return to public life has reignited debate, one thing is clear—Haliey Welch isn't disappearing from the spotlight anytime soon.

Disclaimer: Our digital media content is for informational purposes only and not investment advice. Please conduct your own analysis or seek professional advice before investing. Remember, investments are subject to market risks and past performance doesn't indicate future returns.