Jay Leno, the legendary comedian and former host of The Tonight Show, is back in the spotlight after suffering a dramatic fall that left him bruised and battered. The 74-year-old, who remains undeterred despite a series of injuries in recent years, brushed off concerns about his latest mishap, calling it "not a big deal."

A Shortcut Gone Wrong

The accident occurred over the weekend while Leno was staying at a Hampton Inn about 30 miles outside Pittsburgh. Preparing for dinner ahead of a performance nearby, he opted to take a shortcut down a steep 60-foot hill rather than following the winding path recommended by hotel staff.

"The hill didn't look that steep," Leno told TMZ, recounting the moment he decided to navigate the slope. "Let me see if I can get down there... and then I fell down, boom, boom, boom." His attempt ended in a tumble that left him with a broken wrist, a lost fingernail, and significant bruising to the left side of his body and face.

Despite his injuries, including a swollen-shut eye that required an eye patch, Leno continued with his plans, performing for an audience of thousands just three hours later. He waited until returning to Los Angeles to seek medical treatment. "It isn't a big deal," he said, downplaying the severity of his injuries.

A History of Resilience

This latest incident adds to a string of accidents that Leno has endured in recent years. In November 2022, the comedian suffered third-degree burns to his face, chest, and hands when a fire broke out in his home garage as he worked underneath a car. Treated at Los Angeles' Grossman Burn Center, he underwent surgery and therapy for his injuries.

Months later, Leno was involved in a motorcycle accident that left him with a broken collarbone, two broken ribs, and cracked kneecaps. Despite these setbacks, the car enthusiast and comedy icon has maintained his signature sense of humour. Reflecting on his streak of bad luck, he told TMZ, "The great thing about this age is that you don't learn by your mistakes—you just keep doing the same stupid things."

The Show Must Go On

On Monday, Leno appeared at the Comedy for Koby event in Beverly Hills, visibly bruised but determined. Sporting an eye patch, a swollen face, and a bandaged wrist, he spoke candidly about the fall. "There were a couple thousand people waiting for me to take the stage, and I just couldn't let them down," he explained.

His resilience and dedication have earned admiration from fans, who continue to applaud his old-school Hollywood ethos: the show must go on. Leno is also set to perform at a charity event on Wednesday evening to benefit the burn centre that treated him in 2022.