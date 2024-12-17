A police investigation is ongoing and a woman in her 40s has been arrested and released on bail in connection with the death of Madison Smith, grandson of English football manager Steve Bruce.

A Tragic Incident

Madison was just four months old when he when he died. He was reportedly found unresponsive at around 7am on 18 October by his father, the former professional footballer Matt Smith.

Smith, 35, previously played for Queens Park Rangers, Fulham and Leeds United and is married to Steve Bruce's daughter Amy, a 37-year-old interior designer.

A spokesman for the North West Ambulance Service, said, "We attended a private address in Bowdon, on October 18 2024 following a 999 call at 07:07.

"One patient was taken to hospital. Two ambulances, a response vehicle, and an advanced paramedic attended the incident."

Arrest Made

Greater Manchester Police have confirmed that a woman in her 40s has now been arrested on suspicion of child neglect but has been released on bail pending further inquiries.

A source has told the Sun that Smith and his wife hired a night nanny to "help them cope" with the sleep disruption that new babies inevitably bring.

According to the source, police arrested the nanny for questioning and will examine her phone.

It's been suggested that the nanny may have been using social media before Madison was found dead.

The Death Becomes Public

The death of Bruce's grandson became public the day after the tragic event unfolded. Bruce became manager of League One side Blackpool in September.

On 19 October, Blackpool FC issued a statement explaining why Bruce would be absent during the team's match against Barnsley.

"The club can announce that head coach Steve Bruce will not be in attendance at tomorrow's fixture against Barnsley due to the tragic passing of his four-month old grandson, Madison.

"Everyone at the football club send their love to Steve and his family. We ask that their privacy is respected as they come to terms with this sudden and unexpected loss in their family."

Bruce Speaks Out

Bruce himself spoke of the tragic events two days after Madison's funeral, which was held on 29 October.

"On Tuesday we laid my grandson Madison to rest.

"It's been the worst time of my family's entire lives and is something no family should have to endure.

"I'd like to take this opportunity on behalf of all the family to thank everyone for the tributes and messages from inside and outside the footballing world."

His son Alex, who is assistant manager at Salford City, also commented, "I'd also like to thank everyone for the well wishes and messages.

"There are no words to describe how painful the last two weeks have been for us all, especially Matt and Amy.

"Madison was the perfect little boy and the most perfect nephew, life will never be the same without him."