While global leaders address pressing challenges at the World Economic Forum, another crucial conversation is taking shape at the Grandhotel Belvédère. On Thursday, January 22nd, 2026 the Davos Fintech & AI Salon will bring together an intimate circle of fintech innovators, AI pioneers, and policy architects to explore how emerging technologies are fundamentally reshaping the global financial architecture.

The exclusive cocktail reception, organised by Davos Premier in partnership with Stronghold, Van Scoyoc Associates, and One Water, takes a different approach to the typical conference format. In an era where artificial intelligence and financial technology are converging at breakneck speed, the event's curated guest list limited to founders, executives, investors, and policymakers reflects a growing recognition that the future of finance is being forged in focused conversations between those actually building it.

The salon's emphasis on "genuine connections and meaningful dialogue" speaks to what many in the fintech community have been seeking: spaces where substance takes precedence, and where the quality of conversation matters more than the size of the audience.

Where Innovation Meets Infrastructure

The evening brings together players from different corners of the fintech ecosystem, each grappling with their own piece of a rapidly evolving puzzle. Stronghold, the San Francisco-based company, has been working to solve a problem that's plagued financial services for decades: why moving money is still so complicated.

Through developer-focused APIs, they're attempting to bridge worlds that have rarely spoken to each other—traditional banking systems and emerging payment technologies. It's the kind of unglamorous infrastructure work that enables the financial services people actually use.

CEO and co-founder Tammy Camp, who previously worked with 500 Startups and the Stellar Development Foundation, comes to the challenge with perspective shaped by personal experience. Growing up in an immigrant family, she witnessed firsthand the friction and cost of moving money across borders—problems that persist despite decades of technological advancement.

"The global dialogue around AI and fintech is increasingly important because these technologies are beginning to influence the architecture of financial systems themselves. Davos matters because it convenes technologists, policymakers, and financial institutions at a moment when foundational choices are still fluid rather than fixed." - said Camp, CEO and co-founder of Stronghold.

The Policy Equation

Which is where Washington expertise becomes crucial. Van Scoyoc Associates (VSA) is a consulting and government relations firm, specializing in developing and executing tailored government affairs strategies for its clients for over 35 years

Founded by H. Stewart Van Scoyoc, the firm has built its reputation not on flashy tactics but on what The Hill newspaper called "laser-beam attention" to clients' needs. The approach reflects a reality that many fast-moving tech companies learn the hard way: understanding Congressional appropriations, federal agencies, and regulatory frameworks isn't optional in industries touching people's money.

As governments worldwide wrestle with how to regulate AI in financial services, digital payment frameworks, and data privacy, the ability to help shape policy—not just react to it—has become increasingly valuable. Van Scoyoc's presence at the salon underscores how the fintech conversation has matured beyond pure technology to encompass the governance structures that determine which innovations can actually reach consumers. "I look forward to the in-depth policy discussions encompassing global perspectives on pressing issues. This year, I'll be focusing on critical roles of AI, cybersecurity and FinTech. I always enjoy and appreciate the diverse voices and opinions shared, adding great value to the work we do every day." - says Norma Krayem, Chair of the Cybersecurity, Privacy and Digital Innovation Practice at VSA

Rethinking Resources

One Water's participation reflects a different kind of innovation challenge: sustainability in industries not typically associated with technological disruption. The company has been rethinking the bottled water business, an industry often criticised for environmental impact, by sourcing from pristine springs across Canada, Switzerland, and Italy while pioneering packaging innovations.

Their snap-bottle design reduces shipping space and environmental impact by up to 35%—the kind of practical sustainability work that appeals to business leaders increasingly conscious of resource efficiency. It's innovation driven not by flashy technology but by fundamental questions: how do you reduce waste while maintaining quality? How do you build a business model around environmental responsibility rather than despite it?

"Sustainability isn't just a corporate checkbox anymore," one industry observer notes. "It's becoming a competitive advantage and an innovation driver." One Water's approach—emphasising purity, provenance, and reduced environmental footprint—represents a broader shift in how premium brands think about their relationship with natural resources.

"Davos convenes the world's most influential leaders shaping the future of industry and sustainability. As CEO of One Water, I am proud to represent a brand proving that commercial growth and environmental responsibility can advance together."— Joelle El-Khatib, CEO, One Water Global

A Spirit of Dialogue

The event takes place against the backdrop of the World Economic Forum's 2026 theme: "A Spirit of Dialogue." As this year's meeting emphasises rebuilding trust, broadening perspectives, and fostering cooperation across sectors, the timing resonates particularly strongly for an industry navigating profound technological change.

From AI-driven shifts in how financial services operate to economic fragmentation and sustainability imperatives, the challenges facing fintech require exactly the kind of open exchange the WEF theme promotes. The convergence of artificial intelligence and embedded finance is creating possibilities and challenges that no single company, country, or sector can address alone.

Davos Premier was founded by sisters Alexa and Natalia Karpova with a mission to create meaningful dialogue where it matters most. "At our core, we are more than event organizers—we are a full-service business concierge. We support our clients with everything they need in Davos and around the world, from producing high-level business events to securing premium accommodations for delegates across global destinations." - says Natalia Karpova - "We act as a trusted corporate concierge, managing every aspect of our clients' conference and business travel needs. In addition, we curate exceptional events featuring world-renowned speakers and leading business minds, creating meaningful experiences that extend far beyond logistics."

As attendees gather at the high-security Grandhotel Belvédère, they'll be exploring questions that will shape the industry for years to come. How can pay-by-bank systems coexist with or replace existing payment networks? How can AI detect fraud without creating privacy concerns? How can policy frameworks protect consumers while allowing innovation to flourish? How can financial infrastructure be built sustainably?

The partnership between Davos Premier and companies like Stronghold, Van Scoyoc Associates, and One Water illustrates the kind of cross-sector thinking the moment demands. Technology infrastructure meets regulatory expertise meets sustainable business practices each bringing different perspectives to questions that increasingly require integrated solutions.

For the fintech & AI industry, these conversations carry particular weight. The decisions being made now—about which technologies to build, which policies to support, which business models to pursue—will determine how billions of people interact with financial services for decades to come.