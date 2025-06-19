Gia Giudice is a familiar face for reality TV fans, notably those who have followed The Real Housewives of New Jersey (RHONJ). She's the eldest daughter of Teresa Giudice, and she practically grew up in front of the public eye.

Since then, she's been able to build her own following and professional path as an established influencer and podcaster. However, as a nepo baby, fame has a way of eating at you. Her rise has been riddled with its own challenges including change, drama, and rumors.

Now in her early 20s, she's moved past being just another person on the Bravo network. Here's everything we know about her career, net worth, and how she's making money today.

Background and Career

Born in 2001, Gia Giudice was immediately exposed to reality TV at a young age. As mentioned, her first appearance was in The Real Housewives of New Jersey that premiered in 2009.

Fast forward to 2023, Giudice graduated from Rutgers University. While she planned to pursue a law degree, she ended up focusing on other opportunities instead. Gia ended up with a career as a social media influencer and content creator.

Two years later, she launched Casual Chaos, her podcast. In one episode, she explained why she pursued a career as an influencer. She said that 'opportunities were endless' and that she wanted to capitalize on it.

In an appearance on the Trading Secrets podcast, she mentioned how she has been supporting herself financially. Gia noted that she doesn't rely on her parents besides her housing situation as they live together.

Her mother, Teresa, has also been supportive of her work. In 2024, she said that her influencer career has been 'phenomenal' so far. All things considered, she may have been right.

Gia Giudice's Net Worth and Revenue Streams

Given that she's a young adult in her twenties, estimates of Gia Giudice's net worth vary online. It ranges from six to seven figures, suggesting that she's significantly wealthy.

On Hafi, an auditing website, it shows that she has an approximate yearly income of $211-290K. This comes from her television credits, brand partnerships, and content sponsorships. Collaborators include names like Shein, Walmart, and The Ryl Company.

Another publication also shared that she has a net worth of $1.5 million. However, this is the result of limited information.

Note that it's common for people who have limited television credits to have inconsistencies with net worth estimates. Speculations simply come from inferences based on the car they drive, house they own, etc.

What Is Gia Giudice Up To Now?

At the time of writing, Giudice has been crushing it on the first season of Next Gen NYC. It's Bravo's newest foray into young adults trying to make it in The Big Apple.

However, her status right now has been subject to misinformation on social media. One of the more prominent rumours is that producers had to scramble to find new cast members since she joined.

As mentioned, fame has many facets. Still, Gia is steadily paving her own way towards her goals. While it's still unsure if she remains in front of the screen, on social media, or in law school, Gia's on her way.