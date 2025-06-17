Glenn Close is set to join the Hunger Games saga as Drusilla Sickle. She'll be playing a villainous role in the upcoming prequel The Hunger Games: Sunrise on the Reaping.

This news was announced during Lionsgate's presentation at CineEurope as reported by Deadline. She is the latest addition to the cast which includes names like Billy Porter, Kieran Culkin, and more.

As an eight-time Oscar nominee, Close has established herself on screen and even on stage. However, fans have been curious about what to expect from her role. She'll be working as a Capitol escort to this film's iteration of District 12 tributes.

Here's what we know so far about Drusilla Sickle, Close's casting, and more.

About the Film and Drusilla Sickle

The film is a prequel set prior to the original trilogy focusing on Haymitch Abernathy and the 50th Hunger Games. It's a notable event that is also known as the Second Quarter Quell.

Drusilla Sickle is a mean-spirited, snobbish, and apathetic woman. She'll be serving as District 12's escort. For those curious, this role was played by Effie Trinket in the original film.

The difference between the two is that Sickle is expected to be more hands-on. Similar to Effie, she'll be helping tributes prepare for the games by teaching them how to gain favor from sponsors.

Of course, this is going to be pivotal in how Haymitch will approach the brutal tournament. Sponsors are responsible for delivering financial aid to the tributes. They can send over help in the form of medicine, food, and weapons.

Close is known for her other villainous roles and the nuance that she brings while in character. Her notable credits include roles as Alex Forrest in Fatal Attraction and Cruella de Vil in 101 Dalmatians.

The film will be directed by Francis Lawrence, who has already directed films from the franchise. This includes The Hunger Games: Catching Fire, both Mockingjay films, and The Hunger Games: Ballad of Songbirds & Snakes. It's currently set for release on 20 November 2026 in the US.

Behind Villainous Roles

Despite undertaking roles where she plays the antagonist, Close is ironically the opposite in real life. Close shared her thoughts on the assassination of a Minnesota lawmaker in an Instagram post.

'I am deeply, deeply disturbed, saddened, and outraged by the assassination that happened in Minneapolis today. My heart goes out to the families of those who are wounded and those who were killed,' said Close. Her caption for the post also takes aim at how Trump's administration is handling matters.

Close has been vocal in social media about current events, addressing issues like these with confidence. For example, she has also posted a photo of herself with two flags, showing support for her country and the LGBTQ+ community for Pride Month.

It's quite moving for a person like Close to be able to play villainous roles while being the opposite behind the screen. That being said, we have yet to see what she'll bring to the table as Drusilla Sickle. All things considered, everyone who caught wind of the casting announcement is excited for it nonetheless.