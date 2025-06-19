US border patrol agents have uncovered and dismantled a sophisticated underground tunnel stretching from Tijuana, Mexico to San Diego, California—a secret passage used for large-scale drug smuggling.

The US Customs and Border Protection (CBP) described the tunnel as a potential tool not only for drug traffickers but also for terrorist groups, sparking renewed national security concerns.

The uncompleted tunnel, which extended more than 1,000 feet into US territory, was detected in April and successfully sealed on Wednesday 18 June 2025, according to an official CBP statement. Authorities say the discovery highlights a growing shift in how criminal and potentially terrorist organisations attempt to exploit underground routes to bypass heavily monitored borders.

What Did Border Patrol Find?

Following a tip-off and subsequent investigation, the CBP Tunnel Team entered the underground passage, which measured 2,918 feet (890 metres) in total length and reached a depth of nearly 50 feet. While navigating the tunnel, agents encountered makeshift barricades apparently designed to delay detection.

'The uncompleted tunnel extended more than 1,000 feet inside the US and was highly sophisticated,' CBP confirmed in a press release.

Despite being unfinished, the tunnel was already equipped with electrical wiring, lighting, a ventilation system, and even a rail track—indicative of its intended use for smuggling large volumes of illegal drugs.

Border patrol agents traced the tunnel's origin to the Nueva Tijuana neighbourhood in Mexico. The exit point, meanwhile, was located within a commercial warehouse in San Diego.

A Warning Sign of Underground Terror Threats?

San Diego Sector Acting Chief Patrol Agent Jeffrey D. Stalnaker raised alarms over the tunnel's complexity and potential misuse by foreign terror groups.

'As we continue to strengthen the nation's air and maritime border security, it's not surprising that foreign terrorist organisations would resort to underground routes,' he told Fox News.

Stalnaker added: 'Disruption of narcotics smuggling tunnels is critical to protecting American lives.'

