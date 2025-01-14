Sonos CEO Patrick Spence is stepping down following the fallout from a botched app rollout that left users frustrated and unable to control their speakers.

The move comes as the company faces backlash over the bug-ridden update, which has tarnished its reputation for delivering seamless audio experiences. Here's a closer look at the embattled executive and the controversy surrounding his departure.

Who Is Patrick Spence?

According to his LinkedIn account, Spence amassed a wealth of experience at Research In Motion (RIM), the creator of BlackBerry devices, before joining Sonos in 2012. As a seasoned executive, he climbed the ranks at RIM, culminating in his role as Senior Vice President and Managing Director of Global Sales and Regional Marketing.

During his tenure at Sonos, the company significantly expanded its product lineup and solidified its position as a dominant force in the home audio market.

Patrick Spence's Net Worth

According to GuruFocus, Spence's net worth is estimated to be at least £10.65 million ($13 million) as of 14th January 2025. Spence's substantial net worth is largely attributed to his significant stake in Sonos Inc. He owned approximately 925,869 shares of the company's stock, valued at over £10.65 million ($13 million).

This substantial ownership of Sonos and his successful career in the technology industry have undoubtedly contributed to his considerable wealth. Based on ownership reports from SEC filings, Spence, as the reporting owner, holds equity in two publicly traded companies: Sonos Inc (SONO) and Snap Inc (SNAP).

Family And Personal Life

Spence is known for his discretion regarding his personal life. Information about his family and personal relationships remains largely private, with little publicly available information beyond his professional accomplishments.

Even his Twitter and Instagram accounts offer no glimpses into his personal life. This is not uncommon among high-profile executives, particularly in the technology sector, who often prioritise their professional lives and maintain a strong separation between their public and private personas.

Sonos CEO Steps Down Following App Nightmare

Patrick Spence made headlines after Sonos announced a CEO transition on 13th January 2025. The company also announced that Tom Conrad, an independent member of the Board since 2017, would assume the role of Interim CEO, effective immediately. The Board has hired a firm to find a new leader.

While the Board has commenced its search for a new CEO, Spence prepares to depart after eight years at the helm. This move was precipitated by a botched app overhaul that infuriated customers and stifled growth.

Sonos emphasised that Spence's departure is unrelated to the company's upcoming first-quarter financial results, which are scheduled to be released in February.

Sonos Stock Tanks Amidst Leadership Change

Shares of Sonos plummeted 6.1% to £11.17 ($13.64) after trading commenced in New York on Monday, mirroring a broader market downturn. The stock initially surged 7.1% in pre-market trading following the announcement of Spence's departure.

The decision to appoint a new CEO follows months of turmoil at Sonos. In May, the company unveiled a new mobile app, the cornerstone of consumer interaction with their speakers and other devices, which was plagued by numerous bugs.

These glitches resulted in a confusing user interface, the loss of crucial accessibility features, and the removal of essential functionalities such as sleep timers and alarms, leaving customers frustrated and dissatisfied.

Customers lamented that, in some instances, they had invested tens of thousands of dollars in high-end Sonos speaker systems, only to find their functionality severely compromised by the flawed app.

What Went Wrong With The App's Revamp

The app overhaul's purpose was to modernise its design and enhance compatibility with a new range of hardware offerings. However, the execution of this ambitious project fell short of expectations.

While the company explored the possibility of reverting to the previous app version, it determined that such a course of action was technically infeasible due to the complexities involved. Sonos and Spence diligently worked to rectify the issues and reinstate the missing features for months.

However, the damage to the company's brand image was already done. This crisis also overshadowed the launch of new products such as the Ace headphones. Revenue plummeted 16% in the fiscal fourth quarter, which concluded on 28th September, and Wall Street analysts are forecasting a 15% decline in revenue during the holiday season.

Spence faced criticism for his perceived tardiness in issuing a public apology to customers, and the internal turmoil within Sonos exacerbated the situation. The company was also forced to postpone several product launches and other key initiatives, including the highly anticipated development of a TV set-top box.