ABC News anchor David Muir came under fire for a fashion misstep during his live coverage of the devastating Los Angeles wildfires.

The anchor was mocked online after being caught on camera using clothes pegs to seemingly highlight his physique while reporting from the scene of the LA fires. The backlash has definitely placed Muir under the spotlight.

Let's take a closer look at his career and life.

Who Is David Muir?

David Muir was born in Syracuse, New York, in 1973. According to a report by The Things, he has one older sister and two step-siblings from his father's second marriage.

Muir is notoriously private about his personal life, fueling speculation about his romantic relationships. One persistent rumour involves a potential connection with fellow ABC personality Kelly Ripa. Kelly herself has occasionally fueled these rumours with playful on-air banter, further captivating public interest.

Muir's personal life remains largely a mystery, with no concrete evidence of past relationships. This lack of public information has fueled speculation about his sexual orientation, though there are no definitive claims or rumours about relationships with either men or women.

Career And Accolades

Muir is a prominent figure in American journalism. He is best known as the anchor and managing editor of ABC World News Tonight with David Muir, a position he has held since 2014. He also co-anchors the news program 20/20.

Muir has received numerous accolades for his work, including several Emmy Awards. He is known for his in-depth reporting on major news events and entertaining on-air presence. Muir has a distinguished career marked by extensive international reporting.

His biography on the ABC News website highlights his coverage of global hotspots, including Afghanistan, Iran, Tahrir Square, Mogadishu, Gaza, Fukushima, Beirut, and the Syrian border. Muir has secured exclusive interviews that have made international news.

He landed the first interview with President Donald Trump following his inauguration. Muir has been at the forefront of coverage for numerous natural disasters, including devastating tornadoes and wildfires from California and Florida to Moore, Oklahoma.

Muir Under Fire For Trying To Emphasise His Physique

His recent coverage of the LA fires sparked controversy when viewers noticed a seemingly vain detail captured on camera. While reporting live from Pacific Palisades, the 53-year-old journalist pointed out the devastation behind him when he turned, inadvertently revealing a seemingly vain fashion choice.

As he gestured towards the devastation behind him, the camera caught a glimpse of the unusual method he had employed to adjust his jacket. The clamps appeared to be used to cinch in his ill-fitting ABC News-branded jacket, creating a more chiselled torso.

Muir Faces Online Backlash

'Nice jacket bro. Glad you look nice and svelte with those clothes line pegs, while our city burns to the ground,' television producer Jack Osbourne wrote. Other viewers also expressed strong criticism, with some calling Muir 'pathetic' and 'narcissistic.'

'He's a fraud from head to toe,' journalist Paul V Rea added, calling the host of World News Tonight with David Muir 'basically a hair model reading a script.' Another commented, '@DavidMuir, just when your reputation hasn't gotten bad enough.'

Muir also faced criticism on his Instagram account, with one user referencing the Carly Simon song 'You're So Vain,' suggesting that Muir might believe the situation was all about him. Another said: 'Are you going to clip your flame retardant jacket today too?'

And a third wrote: 'if you wanted a tailored look then go to a fashion show! So embarrassing.' The New York Post suggests that using clothespins to adjust ill-fitting clothes is a common practice in television, often employed when professional tailoring isn't readily available.

Muir's focus on his appearance was perceived as jarring against the backdrop of widespread devastation, where countless residents of Los Angeles faced immense loss and displacement.