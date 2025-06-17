A former nursery worker has been convicted of abusing children under two at a private Montessori setting in Twickenham, after CCTV revealed repeated instances of physical harm. Roksana Lecka, 22, from Hounslow, was found guilty at Kingston Crown Court of multiple counts of child cruelty during her employment at Riverside Nursery, which has since closed.

Who Is Roksana Lecka?

Originally from Poland, Lecka moved to the UK as a teenager and began working in early years settings after college. She held positions at several nurseries in west London, including one in Hounslow, where a previous incident raised concerns.

Described by colleagues as quiet and distant, Lecka admitted seven offences and was convicted of a further 14 following trial. She was acquitted of three charges. Her actions affected at least 21 children over a six-month period between January and June 2024. One earlier incident in 2023 was linked to her previous workplace.

She was arrested in July 2024 after a colleague reported safeguarding concerns. A review of internal CCTV footage revealed consistent physical abuse towards toddlers in her care.

CCTV Evidence and Court Proceedings

Footage presented in court captured Lecka pinching, scratching, and slapping children, sometimes repeatedly in one day. In one case, she kicked a child in the face up to four times and stepped on his shoulder. Other clips showed her dragging toddlers by the arm, pulling their hair, and elbowing them while covering their mouths.

Prosecutor Tracy Ayling told the court that Lecka often looked around to see if anyone was watching before carrying out the abuse. She described the conduct as 'exceptional cruelty' and said the defendant's conduct was calculated. The court also heard that Lecka used cannabis and vaped while at work. She claimed these behaviours contributed to her actions, but prosecutors dismissed this as an attempt to shift blame.

Physical injuries including bruises, scratches, and red marks were later identified on several children, matching the abuse captured on video.

Reactions from Families and Officials

Parents of the children affected said they were devastated by the revelations. One parent described being 'deeply shocked and traumatised' after learning what had happened to their child. Jemma Till, a solicitor at Irwin Mitchell representing several families, said the case exposed the serious consequences of failing to uphold proper safeguarding practices. She called for improvements across the early years sector to prevent similar cases.

The Crown Prosecution Service condemned the abuse as 'systematic and severe.' Munira Wilson, MP for Twickenham and a trained special educational needs counsellor, described the case as 'deeply troubling' and said it underlined the need for greater scrutiny of childcare settings. She called for more frequent unannounced inspections and mandatory CCTV audits.

Riverside Nursery has permanently closed following the investigation. Lecka is due to be sentenced at Kingston Crown Court on 26 September 2025.

Her conviction has raised serious concerns about oversight in early childhood education. Safeguarding professionals and MPs have renewed calls for stricter monitoring, improved training and faster responses to reports of misconduct. The case serves as a stark reminder of the duty of care owed to children and the consequences when that trust is broken.