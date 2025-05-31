A whispered joke in the corridors of power snowballed into a viral conspiracy theory—one that Melania Trump has now publicly shut down. Claims that Harvard University rejected her son Barron have been doing the rounds, but the former First Lady says the story is entirely fabricated.

Trump biographer Michael Wolff has shed light on how the rumour took hold. According to him, chatter among MAGA allies suggested President Trump planned to retaliate against Harvard after his 19-year-old son was supposedly denied admission.

'That exists because I reported that was the joke within the White House,' Wolff explained. He had posted on Instagram weeks earlier: 'What do all the universities Trump is targeting have in common? Barron didn't get into them.'

Melania Responds with a Rare Public Denial

Melania Trump issued a swift and unequivocal denial. Through her communications director, Nicholas Clemens, she stated: 'Any assertion that he, or that anyone on his behalf, applied is completely false.'

Her unusually direct response came as the baseless theory gained traction on social media and among political commentators.

A Different Path: NYU Over Ivy League

Barron Trump is currently a freshman at New York University's prestigious Stern Business School. His father has said Barron was accepted into multiple institutions but felt genuinely drawn to NYU.

Wolff acknowledged that he wasn't sure if the rumour was true but emphasised how quickly it became an internal talking point. 'I don't know if there is any truth to this, there very well might be, but within the White House, that is the joke,' he said.

He added: 'Because they're like, "What is he doing?" This is, you know, this is crazy stuff. "Why would this be happening?" And then they tell the Barron joke.'

"Barron did not apply to Harvard."



Rejection Rate Fuels Speculation

Harvard is notoriously competitive, with approximately 96% of applicants being turned away. But the theory about Barron emerged just as President Trump escalated his attacks on the Ivy League institution—cutting federal contracts worth around $100 million (£74.15 million) and banning international student enrolment.

Social Media Stirred the Pot

After Trump's April decision to withdraw funding from Harvard, online users speculated wildly about Barron's alleged rejection as the trigger.

'Did Trump target Harvard because the university rejected Barron?' read one trending post. Even Senator Sheldon Whitehouse from Rhode Island added fuel, tweeting: 'Can't help but wonder how many Trumps got rejected by Harvard,' alongside a news article on the subject.

Barron's university decision broke from the Trump family tradition. Donald Trump attended the University of Pennsylvania, as did several of his children. Others enrolled at Georgetown.

NYU Life and Home in New York

In a 2023 interview with the Daily Mail, Trump said: 'He's a very smart guy, and he'll be going to Stern, the business school, which is a great school at NYU.'

He added that Barron had also considered the Wharton School—Trump's own alma mater—before ultimately choosing NYU. 'It's a very high-quality place. He liked it. He liked the school.'

Barron graduated from Oxbridge Academy in Palm Beach last May and now lives at Trump Tower in Manhattan. Melania Trump, known for fiercely guarding her son's privacy, spent much of her First Lady tenure based in New York with him.

In a September interview with Fox News, she confirmed Barron's long-held desire to study in the city. He 'wants to be in New York and study in New York and live in his home,' she said.

Trump vs Elite Academia: A Broader Campaign

Meanwhile, President Trump has continued his combative stance toward elite universities, accusing them of promoting 'woke' ideologies and antisemitism.

He has ordered Harvard to dismantle its diversity, equity and inclusion (DEI) initiatives, limit faculty autonomy, and impose restrictions on international students and protest activity. Harvard has resisted fiercely and is pursuing legal challenges in federal court.