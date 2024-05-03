"The things that I've been through forced me to be stronger," said Lynsi Snyder, the highly private owner and leader of In-N-Out Burger. "When you persevere, you end up developing more strength."

The In-N-Out heiress, who has a real-time net worth of $6.7 billion and was first named a billionaire in 2017, sports five Bible verse tattoos.

Fans of the fast-food chain may have noticed that the brand's packaging references the Bible.

According to a 2022 survey from Market Force Information, of all the burger chains in the US, In-N-Out is considered elite.

The survey, which interviewed 5,173 consumers and compared 53 restaurant brands, found that the California-based In-N-Out won an overall customer satisfaction score of 80%.

The result measured the food quality, atmosphere, speed of service, staff friendliness and value for money.

"This year, In-N-Out Burger ranked supreme in the burger category," said Market Force spokesperson Phil Doriot. "They beat the competition on almost every factor."

The In-N-Out cups have been decorated with "John 3:16" on the bottom, the restaurant's fries box has "Proverbs 24:16" printed on the edge and "Luke 6:35" has been added to the coffee cups.

While customers have been perplexed for years, the 37-year-old CEO has finally spoken out about how she weaves her relationship with Christianity into the company founded by her grandparents, Harry and Esther Snyder, in 1948.

"My grandparents set the bar high, and I only try to raise it," Snyder told the Christian Post, noting that she is trying to "maintain what we've started with, Not compromising the quality of product, service, or standards."

Speaking to Christian Post, Snyder revealed that the Bible verses on the In-N-Out packaging are connected to a family tradition started by her uncle, Richard Snyder.

"It was my uncle Rich who put the Bible verses on the cups and wrappers in the early '90s, just before he passed away," she explained. "He had just accepted the Lord and wanted to put that little touch of his faith on our brand. It's a family business and will always be, and that's a family touch. In later years, I added verses to the fry boat, coffee, and hot cocoa cups."

The CEO also said she uses her faith to support her through difficult times, hoping that the religious references will encourage others to overcome their struggles.

Snyder told the Christian news outlet that it wasn't until she "finally found that the deep need in my heart can only be filled by Jesus and my identity in Him" that she was able to grieve her father's unexpected death when she was a teenager.

According to the In-N-Out CEO, losing her father left her in a dark void.

Last October, Snyder also told Forbes magazine that her inability to deal with the death of her father propelled her into a "year-long stretch of alcohol and marijuana use."

During the peak of her addiction, Snyder was married to her high school sweetheart, Jeremiah Seawell. Two years later, the pair divorced, and Snyder entered a second marriage.

The In-N-Out CEO's second marriage was also short-lived.

Snyder has since entered a sober period of her life and has met her current husband, Sean Ellingson.