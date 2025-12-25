A casual comment from Sophie Cunningham has reignited debate around WNBA salaries, financial security, and why some of the league's most recognisable players still feel underpaid. The Indiana Fever guard did not announce plans to join OnlyFans, yet her remark was enough to underline a growing frustration within women's basketball.

Cunningham's words landed at a moment when the league's pay structure is already under scrutiny, making her comments resonate far beyond a single interview clip.

Sophie Cunningham's 'Project B' Comment Explained

During an appearance on Caleb Pressley's interview show, Cunningham was asked directly about her financial situation as a free agent. She responded bluntly that she was 'barely' getting paid, a remark first reported by SportBible in its coverage of Sophie Cunningham and the WNBA pay dispute.

When Pressley joked about needing a backup plan if the WNBA failed her, Cunningham quickly reframed the idea. 'Not Plan B. Project B,' she said, a line that sparked immediate speculation online.

Although the exchange was lighthearted, it reflected a real concern shared by many players entering free agency without long-term financial guarantees.

Why OnlyFans Entered the Conversation

Pressley then raised the topic of OnlyFans, a platform that has increasingly been mentioned in conversations about athlete income. Cunningham did not say she planned to launch an account. Instead, she explained that leagues like the WNBA are still essential because they create the audience that makes personal monetisation possible.

Her comments echo a point raised by Basketball Network in its analysis of Sophie Cunningham's OnlyFans remark. Direct-to-fan platforms may offer income, but they rarely replace the visibility and legitimacy provided by professional leagues.

Cunningham acknowledged that OnlyFans can function as a platform on its own, yet her emphasis remained on how organised sport builds long-term value for athletes.

WNBA Pay Remains the Real Issue

The renewed attention highlights a persistent problem. Despite growing viewership and rising stars, WNBA salaries remain modest compared to other professional leagues. Cunningham's status as an unrestricted free agent has only sharpened the discussion, as contract uncertainty continues to affect players across the league.

Former WNBA player Liz Cambage has already turned to OnlyFans as an alternative income stream, which has further blurred the lines between athletic careers and personal branding. Cunningham's remark did not endorse that path, but it exposed why players feel forced to consider options outside basketball.

Popularity Has Not Solved the Salary Gap

Cunningham's profile has grown significantly since joining the Indiana Fever and playing alongside Caitlin Clark. She has over a million followers on social media and is regularly featured in national coverage. Even so, popularity has not translated into financial security.

That disconnect sits at the heart of the current debate. Players generate interest, ticket sales, and sponsorship value, yet many still rely on overseas leagues or personal ventures to supplement their income.

Why Cunningham's Comment Resonated

The reason Cunningham's comment gained traction is simple. It captured the tension between visibility and value. Fans see packed arenas and viral highlights, yet players continue to speak openly about financial strain.

Her words did not promote an OnlyFans launch. Instead, they reinforced a broader truth about the WNBA's economic model. Until salaries rise to reflect the league's growth, conversations about alternative income will keep resurfacing.

For now, Sophie Cunningham remains focused on basketball. Still, her 'Project B' comment has placed the WNBA pay debate back at the centre of public discussion.