Sophie Cunningham, 28, is an American WNBA guard for the Indiana Fever, known for her on-court tenacity and outspoken personality. She joined the Fever in early 2025 after several seasons with the Phoenix Mercury and was born on 16 August 1996 in Columbia, Missouri.

Cunningham is also a black belt in taekwondo—an early passion that continues to influence her aggressive playing style. Off the court, she remains private about romantic relationships but has hinted that she is currently single. Her Indiana Fever jersey, number 8, has sold out online. Fans keen to buy official replica shirts should check the WNBA's NBA store or the Fever's retail outlet.

What Makes Her Stand Out?

Cunningham was drafted 13th overall in 2019 by the Phoenix Mercury and spent six seasons with the team, including a stint with the Melbourne Boomers in Australia. A key addition to the Fever this January, she immediately made an impact during the pre-season opener by leading in both points and minutes played. Her martial arts background is a defining trait that reportedly earned her black belt in taekwondo at the age of six. Team-mates say it contributes to her physical, protective style of play on the court.

When and Where Did Her Career Develop?

Born in 1996, Cunningham rose to prominence at Rock Bridge High School in Missouri, where she became the girls' all-time leading scorer. She went on to play for the University of Missouri from 2015 to 2019, earning multiple SEC accolades and national attention. She was drafted into the WNBA in 2019 and played for Phoenix until being traded to Indiana in February 2025.

Who Has Influenced Her Journey?

Cunningham grew up in Columbia, Missouri, in a family steeped in sport. Her father, Jim, played college football, while her mother, Paula, was a track athlete. Her older sister, Lindsey, also played basketball at Missouri. That sports-driven environment fostered her early interest in both taekwondo and basketball.

She is close with Fever team-mate Lexie Hull, and both players have been credited by the Fever's coaching staff for helping build strong team chemistry.

Why Is Her Relationship Status a Topic?

Cunningham rarely discusses her personal life publicly. Sources indicate she is currently single. In May, she jokingly stated on social media that she'd 'rather have a man to take care of her', later quipping she was a 'rat and an embarrassment to society' when asked why she wasn't married. Despite her playful tone, no serious relationship has been confirmed.

How Strong Is Her Fan Appeal?

Cunningham's popularity is reflected in her jersey sales. Number 8 replica shirts have sold out both on the Indiana Fever website and the official WNBA store. On social media, she regularly draws attention for her game-day outfits. One appearance in June sparked a fashion buzz among fans applauding her pre-match look.

What Other Athletic Skills Does She Possess?

In addition to basketball and taekwondo, Cunningham has dabbled in modelling and worked as a broadcast analyst for Phoenix Suns TV. She is known for balancing athleticism with a sense of humour and fashion—defending fiercely on court while showing flair and style off it.

How Can Fans Buy Her Jersey?

Fans looking to support Cunningham can purchase her replica jerseys from the WNBA's official online shop or the Indiana Fever's retail store. While some editions have sold out, others are still available across women's, men's and youth sizes. Popular versions may require restock alerts.