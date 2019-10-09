WWE (World Wrestling Entertainment) legend Hulk Hogan wants to fight one last match before bidding farewell to the world of professional wrestling. Hogan wishes to fight against Vince McMahon at Wrestlemania, which shall mark the veteran wrestler's last WWE match.

The 66-year old wrestling legend is probably one of the most well-known faces among WWE fans worldwide. Hogan rose to stardom during the '80s and his popularity soared through the early '90s.

It was in 2006 that Hogan last fought inside the WWE ring. 13 years ago, he fought against Randy Orton at the Summerslam. However, that wasn't Hogan's last professional wrestling match, as he continued his career at the TNA (Total Nonstop Action Wrestling). In 2013, he competed for the last time at the professional level before unofficially quitting the ring.

As per sources, Hogan will join the Undertaker to appear in the Crown Jewel show in Saudi Arabia on October 31. There, he would captain his team against another one that is expected to be led by Ric Flair. The Crown Jewel Show was expected to be Hogan's last appearance inside the wrestling ring for WWE. However, with the latest news coming in, Hogan fans will have some more time before they finally say goodbye to their favourite wrestler.

As The Sun reports, Hogan has already spoken to WWE owner Vince McMahon about his intentions. According to sources, Hogan will undergo back surgery. After the surgery is over, he is determined to get back in the best shape of his life and fight against McMahon in the last match of his career.

In a recent interview, Hogan revealed that he isn't satisfied with the fact that he last had a professional match with TNA. He wishes to retire with WWE and for that, he vowed to achieve the best possible fitness levels.

When asked how he feels about fighting McMahon, Hogan replied, "I loved wrestling him, but everything he does hurts, but I'd like to get in the ring with him one more time for my last match. That would be perfect."

He expressed his excitement to have been an integral part of the WWE family and he feels that his retirement match against the WWE CEO would be the best experience in his life.