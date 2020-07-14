Ashley Elizabeth Fliehr, better known by her ring name Charlotte Flair, was written off of the World Wrestling Entertainment (WWE) storyline last month. While it was speculated that the wrestler was out due to an injury, Flair tweeted about her break. She revealed that her hiatus was due to a surgery scheduled to fix her breast implants. She also shared details of the issues she had been facing with her implants for many years.

The daughter of WWE Hall of Fame superstar Ric Flair was last seen on television in June. After losing a title match against WWE Raw champion Asuka on June 22, Flair was rumoured to have been injured. It was revealed that she would be taking time away from wrestling for personal reasons. Following speculations from the WWE fans, Flair decided to break her silence and address the reason behind her hiatus.

On her official Twitter page, Flair posted a thread about her impending surgery. The post on Sunday, July 12, revealed that Flair had been having problems with her breast implants.

My air conditioning is broken, and we have a little free time. These tweets may be spaced out a bit, but weâ€™re going to talk time off, plastic surgery and boobs. — Charlotte Flair (@MsCharlotteWWE) July 12, 2020

Talking about her break in 2018, Flair pointed out that it had been due to her implants as well. After her WrestleMania win that year in Charlotte, North Carolina, "The Queen" felt extremely unwell. A visit to the doctor revealed that she had been suffering from silicon poisoning due to her leaking implants. The doctor reportedly informed her that her case was one of the worst he had encountered.

The budding talent had been given some options to mitigate the situation. Focused on her career, Flair opted for the procedure with the fastest recovery time. She made her way back to the ring soon after the procedure.

A few months back, Flair claims that she started feeling unwell again. Her implants were revealed to be the reason behind her declining health. She confirmed that this time, she had not suffered silicon poisoning. However, she decided to take time off to opt for a procedure which would be a long-term solution. Flair concluded that even though the recovery would take longer than she would like, she is focused on getting better and returning to the ring.

I have loved every single second of the last 5 years ðŸ’« pic.twitter.com/T5zcoyL8gT — Charlotte Flair (@MsCharlotteWWE) July 13, 2020

Following the announcement, Flair celebrated her fifth year on the main roster of WWE by sharing throwback images.