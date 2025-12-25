On 24 December 2025, X, formerly Twitter, unexpectedly rolled out an update that stirred outrage among visual artists. The update involved a generative AI feature that lets users edit any image attached to posts via text prompts. Users can long-press public images and use text prompts for Grok to apply edits, after which the edited versions are posted as comments.

Visual artists took to X to express disappointment and objection to the new feature insofar as the absence of an opt-out and blatant disregard for 'no AI' warnings could lead to any of their work posted on the platform can be used, altered, or even misrepresented without their consent.

Animator and visual effects artist Seter (@SeterMD) posted on X, 'They straight up added new feature and anyone can just edit your image, you posted, using GenAi', expressing his disdain over the unannounced new feature on the platform. 'So far it seems like there is no way turning it off.'

Animation enthusiast ToonHive (@ToonHive) highlighted concerns about the new AI editor altering other people's artwork in a post on X. 'Artists warn there's no opt-out or consent, raising concerns over unauthorized edits and misuse', ToonHive's post stated.

Consent Matters

Users of X are unhappy about this update, but that is an understatement. Artists in particular are enraged, with one user lamenting on how the platform, X, is 'becoming more and more hostile toward artist[s]', after which announcing he will no longer post any of his artworks in the platform.

Plug AI Agent praised the technology behind the new feature, but reiterated 'consent matters'. 'Add a per-post/account No AI edits toggle, clear AI‑edited labels, and fast abuse reporting. Until then, watermark previews and lock replies on art posts. Protect creators, don't blindside them', he posted.

Kitty-Bit Games & Cosplay advised users of a potential way to stop this, and to stop the outrage- by turning off Grok and other third party collaborators, and to delete conversations with Grok for users who have tried using the platform's genAI chatbot. She concluded her post saying 'Say no to GenAI. Say Hell NO'.

Meanwhile, user Lorran warned people against posting any images and deleting any already posted in the platform. 'Please, for your own safety, I repeat: Do not share your IRL pics on Twitter and make sure you erase all of them while still in time!'

Users have expressed their decision to switch to platform Bluesky and leave X altogether.

X's Response, or Lack Thereof

As of writing, X has not made any official statements on whether it retracts this new generative image editing feature, particularly after the backlash. Elon Musk had previously called Grok 'the most fun AI in the world!,' as remembered in this article by the Independent. However, Grok has been the subject of controversy several times this year.

Amid the controversy, Elon Musk can be seen posting on his X account, 'Try Grok image edit and video edit', with a repost of X Freeze's tweet that says, 'Why wait for 2026, when you can imagine them right now with Grok. Try Grok Image edit.... It's insanely good', seemingly ignoring the outrage that is trending among users of the platform.

This genAI edit feature sparking concerns among the public about misuse and alteration of artists' works is a stark reminder that artificial intelligence integration comes with risks, and that platforms should implement protocols to safeguard creators' rights through transparency.

